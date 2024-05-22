A Texas woman is in jail after she became irate when employees at a McDonald’s location forgot to put biscuits and hash browns in her bag and she allegedly opened fire on them, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Samantha Anthony of San Antonio, according to KENS.

The hungry breakfast seeker allegedly went to a McDonald’s in her city’s downtown area in December of last year.

Police told the CBS affiliate the visit sent people diving for cover when a routine drive-thru order set Anthony off.

Anthony visited the McDonald’s at around 5 a.m. on Dec. 30 in a gold 2011 Cadillac SUV, police said.

About 30 minutes later, they said she drove back to the restaurant and began arguing with restaurant employees and banging on both windows.

Anthony had claimed she had been stiffed– missing her “biscuits and hash browns,” according to police — but employees insisted they had given her what she ordered.

Police said, eventually the woman’s boyfriend showed up at the restaurant and also harangued the workers there as Anthony at one point claimed she was not given any food at all.

Eventually, Anthony allegedly opened fire through the drive-thru window, police said.

One still image from the kitchen shows a drive-thru window with multiple bullet holes in it:

NEW: Woman shoots up a McDonalds over missing hash browns and biscuits in San Antonio, TX. Imagine throwing away your ‘future’ over hash browns and biscuits. 32-year-old Samantha Anthony fired multiple shots after she claimed she didn’t get her order. According to surveillance… pic.twitter.com/S1wEdWTInN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 22, 2024

Police said, she fired eight shots at employees of the store.

No injuries were reported, and investigators had sought Anthony for nearly six months. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

One of the employees of the store told KENS the gunshots stunned them momentarily.

“I heard the first shot, I kind of like had a late reaction,” the unnamed employee said. “Whenever the other shot started ringing out, that’s when all of us in the front started ducking and sliding.”

The employee also offered some insight into the interaction that allegedly compelled Anthony to open fire.

“When I was talking to her, I noticed that she had the wrappers on her lap. I was just like, ‘Can I see the bag?’ Because I noticed the bag,” the employee told the news outlet.

The employee added, ”[Anthony said], ‘You didn’t give me a bag either,’ even though I could see it on her lap.”

Bexar County investigators located Anthony using surveillance video and photos.

