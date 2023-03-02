A Georgia woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly became irate when biscuits were left out of her Popeyes order and responded by driving into the building repeatedly.

According to The Augusta Chronicle, the 50-year-old woman visited one of the chicken restaurant chain’s locations in the city of Augusta last week. WJBF-TV identified the woman as Belinda Miller.

Police said in a report that when Miller received her order, the biscuits were missing.

She responded by threatening to crash her vehicle into the building, according to police.

WJBF reported that a manager addressed Miller’s complaint by providing her with the missing biscuits, but it was not enough to calm her down.

Another customer who was in line waiting to receive an order said Miller told customers that “she was coming back.” One of the alleged threats was also made by phone.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Miller made good on her threats when she drove up to the front entrance of the building and hit the gas.

She allegedly rammed the building repeatedly, taking out the doors and a portion of a wall.

Only after her car could not proceed any farther into the building due to a buildup of debris did she finally give up.

One Popeyes employee was reported to have been nearly struck by the vehicle.

The police report stated that Miller left the scene in the vehicle before they arrived.

She was identified as the suspect and officers approached her home — where they discovered evidence they believed was incriminating: The front of her car was reportedly damaged.

Miller was booked into jail and charged with felony aggravated assault and first-degree criminal damage to property.

