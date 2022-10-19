Parler Share
News
Honey bees are seen on a tree.
Honey bees are seen on a tree. (Andro Ingco / EyeEm / Getty Images)

Woman Allegedly Unleashes Unusual Weapon on Deputies, Wields Bee Hive to Fight Eviction Notice

 By The Associated Press  October 19, 2022 at 11:09am
Parler Share

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff’s deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.

Rorie S. Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Oct. 12 in Springfield District Court and was released without bail, Masslive.com, citing court records, reported on Wednesday.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a voicemail left by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies went to a home in Longmeadow on the morning of Oct. 12 and were met by protesters, according to the official department report.

Woods, who lives in Hadley, soon arrived in an SUV towing a trailer carrying bee hives, the report said.

Trending:
Cali Man Sues Hotsauce Maker After He Reads the Bottle, Shocked to Learn What He's Eating

She started “shaking” the hives and broke the cover off one, causing hundreds of bees to swarm out and initially sting one deputy, according to the report.

Woods, who put on a beekeeper’s suit to protect herself, was eventually handcuffed, but not before several more sheriff’s department employees were stung, including three who are allergic to bees, the report said.

When Woods was told that several officers were allergic to bees, she said, “Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” according to the report.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said Woods could have faced more serious charges if anything worse had happened to those stung.

“We had one staff member go the hospital, and, luckily, he was all right,” Cocchi said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Woman Allegedly Unleashes Unusual Weapon on Deputies, Wields Bee Hive to Fight Eviction Notice
US Takes the War on Drugs to Mexico - Sanctions Mexicans Linked to Powerful Drug Cartel
11 People Were Killed in EV Crashes Over a 4-Month Period, Almost All Were Teslas
Worry Grows for Iranian Athlete Who Competed Without Hijab, Whereabouts Unknown Since Leaving Competition
Apollo Astronaut and Commander Dies at 93
See more...

Conversation