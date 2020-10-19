Woman Arrested for Alleged Assault of Vietnam Vet Holding a Trump Sign

A Massachusetts woman was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old supporter of President Donald Trump who was carrying a “Veterans for Trump” sign.

Police in the city of Douglas said that the Vietnam veteran and his wife were out in the community at around noon supporting the president.

The couple set up shop at an intersection and displayed flags and signs.

Police said roughly 30 minutes later, a group of counterprotesters confronted them.

That’s when police were flooded with 911 calls.

The Trump supporters “were approached by a party opposing their support that began to berate them with insults and demanded that they leave,” police said in a post on Facebook.

“As the couple tried to move away, the party continued to follow them and bumped the gentlemen with her body,” police said.

The angry crowd began stepping on the man’s pro-Trump sign.

That’s when, according to police, 34-year-old Kiara Dudley shoved the veteran to the ground.

Police said the man suffered an injury to his finger.

“At one point the party stepped on the [victim’s] Veterans for Trump sign and as he bent over to pick it up the party knocked him to the ground causing an injury to his finger,” police said.

The Douglas Police Department reported Dudley was arrested and charged with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury.

She was later released from jail after posting a $250 bond.

Dudley was expected in court early Monday morning.

The woman’s mug shot shows her wearing a sticker supporting the candidacy of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The alleged attack on the veteran was not the only instance of reported violence against supporters for President Trump over the weekend.

KPIX-TV reported that in San Francisco on Saturday, a small group of Trump supporters was targeted by several hundred people wearing black during a protest of Twitter’s censorship of a New York Post report last week about the Hunter Biden email scandal.

The Trump supporters were wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and waving flags in support of police officers when a melee ensued.

A number of Trump supporters were hurt and needed medical attention.

One Trump supporter, a black man, reportedly had a front tooth knocked out by the leftist attackers.

No arrests were reported, but three police officers were also injured after being assaulted with pepper spray and caustic chemicals.

