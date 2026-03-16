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President Donald Trump speaks to the media before hopping on board Air Force One on March 13, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before hopping on board Air Force One on March 13, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Gun to Kill Trump

 By Michael Austin  March 15, 2026 at 5:17pm
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Authorities in Missouri arrested a woman who allegedly planned to assassinate President Donald Trump with a firearm she stole from her father.

Johnetta Parsons allegedly stole the gun back in December, transported it to St. Louis, and left the weapon in her friend’s vehicle, according to a criminal complaint, Newsweek reported.

Parsons’ father reported on Dec. 8 to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office that Parsons had stolen his firearm, a SCCY CPX-2 9mm.

The Columbia Police Department found the gun on Jan. 3 in a vehicle driven to the Greyhound station, with two people in the vehicle saying they had taken Parsons to St. Louis.

Ozark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Rhoades wrote in a probable cause statement that, according to the victim’s granddaughter, “while the suspect was in St. Louis, the suspect sent text messages to her stating that she intended to use the stolen pistol to kill President Trump.”

The plot would come “after securing transportation via bus from the Greyhound station,” the document added.

There were more messages between the victim and his daughter which discussed the alleged plot.

“In these messages, the suspect admitted to taking the firearm, instructed the victim to report it stolen, and expressed her intentions to kill the president,” Rhoades continued.

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Secret Service upon learning about Parsons’ alleged plans.

On Feb. 8, the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office posted a mugshot of Parsons on Facebook, announcing that she was arrested after officers concluded “an investigation into a stolen handgun.”

The alleged plans against Trump were not mentioned.

Newsweek reported that no known federal charges have been filed against Parsons.

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She is charged in Missouri with one count of stealing a firearm.

Trump has faced other assassination attempts in recent years, especially ahead of his election to a second term in 2024.

The commander-in-chief was wounded in the right ear after a shooter opened fire at him during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Two audience members were critically injured, and a third was killed.

Weeks later, on Sept. 18, 2024, another would-be assassin waited for Trump with a rifle on his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A Secret Service agent spotted the weapon and fired, prompting the assassin to flee.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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