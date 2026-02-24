Share
A protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement is pictured in New York City on Feb. 5.
A protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement is pictured in New York City on Feb. 5. National anti-ICE activities have gotten increasingly dangerous, including a stolen ambulance being rammed into a building linked to ICE in Meridian, Idaho. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Woman Arrested in Latest Attack on ICE, Police Say She Crashed a Gas-Loaded Stolen Ambulance Into an Office

 By Jack Davis  February 24, 2026 at 8:34am
An Idaho woman is facing charges after an ambulance was stolen in Meridian, Idaho, last week and then used in an attempt to set fire to a federal building that has been linked to Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities.

Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, of Meridian, was arrested Monday by Meridian police, along with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to KBOI-TV in Boise.

George is charged in Thursday’s attack with attempted destruction of federal property by fire, a felony, and malicious destruction of property used in or affecting interstate commerce by fire, according to KIVI-TV in Nampa, Idaho.

The charges carry sentences of between five and 20 years in prison.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Feb.18, a Canyon County Paramedics ambulance was taken from St. Luke’s Hospital, according to KTVB-TV in Boise.

The affidavit said that video from inside the ambulance showed the suspect parking the ambulance in a lot where two gas cans appeared to have been placed earlier, and then loading the cans into the ambulance.

The ambulance was later driven through the doors and into the lobby of the Portico North building in Meridian.

The building contains offices leased by the Department of Homeland Security and was identified in a Feb. 10 report in the liberal website Wired as one of many sites across the country being used for ICE expansion.

Surveillance video showed the suspect opened the back of the ambulance and removed the containers of gasoline.

The suspect then poured the gasoline on the lobby floor.

At that point, first responders arrived, interrupting the attack.

Investigators went to a Walmart where items used in the incident were bought and learned that a loyalty card in the suspect’s name was used for the purchase, according to KIVI.

Investigators also found that on the day of the incident, a social media post from the suspect showed an AI-generated video of the White House ablaze captioned, “If it can be destroyed by truth then it should be destroyed; it was built in lies anyways.”


Officials said that the DHS office in the building was used for administrative work.


Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
