A Chicago woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and his son Barron through emails to the teen’s school.

CBS News reported, a woman named Tracy Fiorenza sent numerous emails to Barron’s Palm Beach, Florida, school earlier this year.

In one email, she threatened to shoot both father and son, a law enforcement official told the outlet.

“I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get,” a May 21 email sent to the teen’s headmaster read.

Another email sent several days later also threatened violence against the teen.

Court records alleged Fiorenza wrote, “I am going to slam a bullet in Baron Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!”

Secret Service agents interviewed the woman in Chicago on June 14.

According to court records reviewed by CBS News, Fiorenza admitted she had sent the emails to Barron’s school from her home.

Should this lady get a harsh sentence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (18 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Fiorenza was arrested and appeared in an Illinois federal court on Monday. She is expected to be transferred to Florida where she will appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

The woman has not commented publicly on the allegations, and it is unclear if she has retained an attorney.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported it found Fiorenza’s Facebook page, which is full of anti-Trump posts including a meme that depicts Trump in handcuffs.

The meme was reportedly captioned, “I have a dream…”

PICTURED: Tracy Fiorenza, 41, arrested by secret service after threatening to shoot Donald Trump and son Barron in the face https://t.co/d9pzFsbxIy pic.twitter.com/OfO0TBnwBl — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 22, 2023

The threats against Trump and his son were announced just days after Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, a Canadian woman, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to mail then-President Trump a letter laced with poison before the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported.

Barron turned 17 in March and has been mostly out of the public eye since his father left the White House in January 2021.

Former First Lady Melania Trump, Barron’s mother, has also kept a low profile as the country’s 45th president mounts another bid for a second term in office.

A source who claimed to be close to the former first family told People magazine last week that Melania Trump is standing fully by her husband during the campaign and amid his recent indictments.

But source also said she prefers to keep her life as private as possible.

“Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny,” the source said.

“Melania has a small circle of family and very few trusted friends.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.