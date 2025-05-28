Woman Arrested in Violent Airplane Attack on Boy Who Compared Her to a Disney Character: Police

In the grand catalog of intellectual properties owned by the Walt Disney Company, there are countless examples of characters that most women wouldn’t mind being compared to.

Princess Leia or Rey from “Star Wars,” Black Widow or Scarlet Witch from the Marvel properties, or pretty much any traditional Disney princess would fit that bill aptly.

One Disney-owned character who is apparently not on that list? Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s longtime “Muppets” mainstay Miss Piggy.

It’s offensive enough for police to get involved, apparently.

As reported by WFTV-TV, a woman was arrested by Sanford Airport Police in Florida on Memorial Day.

You can view the network’s coverage of the bizarre incident below:







A woman identified as Kristy Crampton was met by authorities at the airport gate after she reportedly struck a child multiple times, according to police.

The boy had apparently triggered Crampton by taunting her weight, calling her “fat” and “Miss Piggy,” the arrest report said.

According to People Magazine, Crampton has been charged with felony child abuse.

The pilot of the flight had called local authorities to report that there had been an alleged “disturbance” on the plane as it prepared to leave the gate.

Police were able to catch Crampton and her party — reportedly traveling home after Disney World family vacation — as they were leaving the gate after voluntarily de-planing.

Crampton, who described the boy as “very rude” and “disrespectful,” apparently struck the child with her fists and a water bottle, according to witnesses. She also allegedly slammed the boy’s head into a window after the boy remarked that she was too fat to sit in a seat, The Daily Mail reported.

“The woman was not correcting the child,” a witness told police. “She was abusing [him].”

The witness added that Crampton was “whipping the s*** out of the kid.”

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be involved.

People noted that while the exact relationship between the child and adult is unclear, they appeared to be a part of a group that was traveling together.

Crampton was released on a $10,000 bond a day after her arrest, and has been ordered not to contact the child.

Social media backlash has been swift — against both parties allegedly involved.

“Child is clearly a little s***,” one X user posted. “She is fat though. And dangerously violent.”

You can also view a number of responses skewering both child and adult in the responses to this New York Post article:

Passenger arrested for ‘smacking’ boy who called her ‘fat’ and ‘Miss Piggy’ on flight home from Disney trip: police https://t.co/9pwUIEL9aL pic.twitter.com/VwGwlVLk4m — New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2025

The age of the child was not released.

The Muppets were created in 1955 by renowned puppeteer Jim Henson, before Disney acquired the property in 2004.

