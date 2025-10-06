Woman Asked to Pay $1 for Little Caesars Sauce, Lashes Out and Allegedly Causes $1,000 in Damage

Breanna Haynes of Louisville, Kentucky, placed an order over the phone to Little Caesars back in January, but when she arrived to the store, she was asked to pay $1.00 for extra sauce.

Upon hearing the news, she allegedly had a legendary crashout that caused orders of magnitude more monetary damage.

Haynes allegedly “created a disturbance in the store” and knocked over $1,000 in items from the counter at Little Caesars when she was asked to fork over the extra buck, according to a Sept. 30 report from WDRB.

Among those items were a custom computer stand and cash register, composing the bulk of the $1,000 in damages.

She then left the store, but employees made sure that Louisville police had her name and video evidence.

Haynes was charged with criminal mischief but was not arrested until several months later.

She was finally nabbed on Sept. 22 after allegedly lobbing a brick at a car belonging to the father of her child, since he apparently wanted to move to Cincinnati.

That alleged incident caused yet another $1,000 or more in damages and earned her assault and criminal mischief charges.

While Haynes’ crashout over an extra pack of sauce at a fast food joint may seem like a unique overreaction, it’s actually not unprecedented.

Back in 2020, another woman threw straws, cups, and lids in a Burger King in Texas when she was asked to pay for more sauce, according to a report from The U.S. Sun at the time.

“She’s being ghetto,” one employee was filmed saying.

“I’ll show you f***ing ghetto, b****!” the woman shouted back.

In 2017, a Taco Bell in Ohio was terrorized by a woman who wanted an extra pack of mild hot sauce, but learned that the restaurant was out of that flavor, according to a report from Vice.

She refused to depart from the drive-thru line, causing a traffic jam for other drivers patiently waiting for their food.

The police were called, and they had to explain to the disgruntled customer that the issue “was not likely going to be resolved at the drive-thru window.”

