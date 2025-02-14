Woman Banned from Every Walmart in the Nation, Company Statement Says She Is 'No Longer Welcome'

A Tennessee woman who has been banned from every Walmart in America was recently arrested after a shoplifting incident at a Memphis Walmart.

Ashley Cross, 37, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise less than $1,000, according to WREG-TV. Cross was jailed pending the posting of a $7,500 bond.

Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at one Memphis Walmart, where Cross is alleged to have used what police said was an old watch barcode battery, so that every item she scanned came out at $1.

Cross is accused of taking $137.34 worth of goods, including 11 packs of Ramen Noodles, women’s boots, a t-shirt and jeans.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR: Ashley Cross , an alleged serial shoplifter, was banned from every Walmart location in the United States. https://t.co/yZ5FQcNn1J pic.twitter.com/njxozzR1mV — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) February 14, 2025

Cross is on an Authorization of Agency list and is “not to be at any Walmart location in the United States due to prior shoplifting encounters,” an affidavit said, according to USA Today.

The list allows police to act against anyone who is banned from the property.

Walmart issued a statement on the incident, saying, “We value our customers and associates and want them to have a pleasant shopping experience. Though rare, there are instances when someone is no longer welcome in our stores,” according to WREG.

The State of New York’s policy of releasing recidivists has foreseeably led to a cycle of recidivism that has no end in sight. A 147% rise in recidivism for felony assault; 119% for auto theft; 83% for robbery; 71% for grand larceny; 64% for shoplifting; and 61% for burglary. pic.twitter.com/xtSSK5ethY — Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) February 13, 2025

Do you shop at Walmart? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 77% (412 Votes) No: 23% (126 Votes)

Another woman arrested with Cross is alleged to have taken $57.86 worth of items including a backpack, two bras, a lash kit, and a car accessory. She was slapped with a misdemeanor citation for theft of property.

Cross is not the only Memphis resident banned from all Walmart stores. Terry Brown, 48, was recently arrested at a Walmart despite having signed an agreement last year in which Brown acknowledged he was banned from all Walmart and Sam’s Club outlets, police said.

USA Today said that based on court records, Cross has previous shoplifting arrests.

In April 2024, she was convicted of taking $33 worth of merchandise from a Circle K store in Memphis. Cross took four sandwiches, two slushies, one bag of chips and a can of cheese dip.

Cross was found guilty of shoplifting in 2023, 2021, and 2019 in four separate incidents.

Court records indicated she took items worth $502 from a Nordstrom Rack in 2023; merchandise worth $381.25 from a Dicks Sporting Goods in 2021; and $281.12 in items from a Walmart and merchandise worth $32.64 from a CVS in 2019.

REPORT: New York retailers lost a whopping $4.4 BILLION from shoplifting in the 2022 year. This is what happens when you elect liberal leaders. The situation is getting so bad that retailers are warning that they may have to close stores or increase prices as employee’s lives… pic.twitter.com/2kjanCDNCF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 26, 2023

Retailers lost $93.9 billion in 2021, Capitol One Shopping Research said, according to Newsweek. Thirty-seven percent of that was due to shoplifting.

Shoplifting rose 93 percent between 2019 and 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Loss Prevention Research Council.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.