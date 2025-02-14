Share
News

Woman Banned from Every Walmart in the Nation, Company Statement Says She Is 'No Longer Welcome'

 By Jack Davis  February 14, 2025 at 12:00pm
Share

A Tennessee woman who has been banned from every Walmart in America was recently arrested after a shoplifting incident at a Memphis Walmart.

Ashley Cross, 37, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise less than $1,000, according to WREG-TV. Cross was jailed pending the posting of a $7,500 bond.

Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at one Memphis Walmart, where Cross is alleged to have used what police said was an old watch barcode battery, so that every item she scanned came out at $1.

Cross is accused of taking $137.34 worth of goods, including 11 packs of Ramen Noodles, women’s boots, a t-shirt and jeans.

Cross is on an Authorization of Agency list and is “not to be at any Walmart location in the United States due to prior shoplifting encounters,” an affidavit said, according to USA Today.

The list allows police to act against anyone who is banned from the property.

Walmart issued a statement on the incident, saying, “We value our customers and associates and want them to have a pleasant shopping experience. Though rare, there are instances when someone is no longer welcome in our stores,” according to WREG.

Do you shop at Walmart?

Another woman arrested with Cross is alleged to have taken $57.86 worth of items including a backpack, two bras, a lash kit, and a car accessory. She was slapped with a misdemeanor citation for theft of property.

Cross is not the only Memphis resident banned from all Walmart stores. Terry Brown, 48, was recently arrested at a Walmart despite having signed an agreement last year in which Brown acknowledged he was banned from all Walmart and Sam’s Club outlets, police said.

USA Today said that based on court records, Cross has previous shoplifting arrests.

Related:
Another One: Trans Teen Arrested, Vast School Shooting Plot, Planned for Year, 'I Hate You All DIE DIE DIE'

In April 2024, she was convicted of taking $33 worth of merchandise from a Circle K store in Memphis. Cross took four sandwiches, two slushies, one bag of chips and a can of cheese dip.

Cross was found guilty of shoplifting in 2023, 2021, and 2019 in four separate incidents.

Court records indicated she took items worth $502 from a Nordstrom Rack in 2023; merchandise worth $381.25 from a Dicks Sporting Goods in 2021; and $281.12 in items from a Walmart and merchandise worth $32.64 from a CVS in 2019.

Retailers lost $93.9 billion in 2021, Capitol One Shopping Research said, according to Newsweek. Thirty-seven percent of that was due to shoplifting.

Shoplifting rose 93 percent between 2019 and 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Loss Prevention Research Council.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Safari Operator Sued After US Woman Is Mauled, Crushed to Death in Front of Husband
Democratic Senator Announces She Is Not Running for Re-election
Epic New White House Decoration Spotted on Wall Behind Trump: 'There Is a First Time for Everything'
White House's Valentine's Day Card for Would-Be Illegal Aliens Goes Viral
Woman Banned from Every Walmart in the Nation, Company Statement Says She Is 'No Longer Welcome'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation