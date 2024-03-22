Woman Beaten to Death in Her Mother's NYC Home, Stuffed in Duffel Bag By Unwelcome Guests: Police

Two squatters beat a woman to death after she discovered they were living rent-free inside her deceased mother’s New York City apartment, according to authorities.

The squatters, a couple, might have stayed in the luxury apartment for months after the previous tenant passed away.

According to police, the squatters were not content with a short stint of living for free on the 19th floor of an apartment that had its own elevator.

According to the New York Post, police believe when the squatters’ presence was detected, they savagely beat a woman to death and then stole her car.

Nadia Vitel, 52, was found dead and stuffed in a duffel bag in her late mother’s Manhattan apartment last week, police said. Vitel’s 19-year-old son made the gruesome discovery.

Two squatters sought in murder of NYC mom found stuffed in duffle bag: cops https://t.co/xWXzPSyGVI pic.twitter.com/5EYp0ZlHqv — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2024

The teenager tracked his mother’s phone to the apartment using a location-sharing app and found her stuffed inside the duffel bag with one of her feet hanging out of it.

According to the Post, police believe Vitel discovered the squatters, whose identities have not been released but who are said to be a man and a woman in their 20s.

Is it too dangerous to live in NYC? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1518 Votes) No: 0% (7 Votes)

Officers believe Vitel entered her mother’s apartment on March 14 after she returned from a trip to Europe to get it ready to rent to a family friend.

Police don’t believe she ever made it out of the apartment after she discovered the squatters, according to the Post. Detectives believe the couple beat her to death, stowed her body, and then fled in her Lexus SUV.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told the Post, “We believe that some squatters took the apartment over and this woman came home … and walked in on the squatters that were there.”

Kenny added that his team members have everything they need to make an arrest after they locate the suspects.

“As of right now, we have probable cause, we have two subjects, we have the Regional Fugitive Task Force actively hunting as we speak,” Kenny said.

He did not disclose why the NYPD is withholding the identities of the suspects.

The NYPD said officers tracked the vehicle as it left New York City and traveled across New Jersey.

The couple was last seen in Vitel’s luxury vehicle in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, where they crashed and abandoned it.

The duo reportedly spent the day of the crash seeking another vehicle to purchase in the area but had only $1,000 to spend.

_____________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them.Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.