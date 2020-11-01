Presidential campaign rallies have never been nearly as newsworthy as they are now.

On television, American audiences tune in by the millions, their curiosity piqued in large part by the unpredictability of our current crop of political leaders.

From the awkward — and surprisingly endearing — dance moves of incumbent President Donald Trump to the embarrassing verbal vomit produced by 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden, nobody ever really knows what humorous, humbling or otherwise notable moments might come from a televised campaign stop.

Trump’s rally Thursday in Tampa, Florida, was no different.

Only, it wasn’t only the president who earned media attention Thursday, but also a random rally-goer who stole the spotlight from him.

Seen shredding paper head shots of a series of high-profile Democratic, the blonde woman was standing behind the president’s left shoulder in a blue dress with white polka dots.

The as-of-yet unidentified woman had clearly pre-planned the move, seeking out the cameras with a smile and presenting printed photographs of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and what appeared to be House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, according to the Washington Examiner, all of whom had played major roles in the Democrat-led impeachment proceedings against the president earlier this year.

Each image displayed was promptly torn down the middle and thrown to the wind, garnering cheers from the crowd, as Trump spoke.

The moment was reminiscent of a similarly newsworthy stunt carried out on Capitol Hill this past February, when Pelosi tore up an official copy of the president’s State of the Union address from the stand, just seconds after Trump finished delivering the speech.

Vice President Mike Pence was quick to lambaste Pelosi in light of the incident, labeling it a major of departure from congressional decorum — and an un-American one at that.

The moment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped apart a copy of Donald Trump’s #SOTU speech https://t.co/MTz8t9ox0D pic.twitter.com/aBvU6YuwIL — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2020

“I didn’t see [Pelosi] do it. I found out just a few moments later, Pence said, “and I think it was a new low.”

“I wasn’t sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution.”

“It’s clear, the contrast here was a president who spent an hour and a half making a speech about America,” he added, “and Nancy Pelosi, in the final moments, tried to make it about her.”

“I think the American people see through it,” the vice president continued. “They see through the pettiness. They see through the politics of all of it.”

Clearly the vice president was correct.

Widely remembered and playfully mimicked some months later, the speaker’s stunt continues to resonate negatively with members of the Republican base.

Unfortunately, however, raw pettiness and responding stunts will not put Trump back in the White House or win the party any seats in Congress.

That will require strong conservative turnout at the polls.

So, let’s hope this woman’s passion spills over into our voting habits.

