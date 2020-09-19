Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Woman, Boyfriend Busted for Insurance Fraud After She Cuts Off Her Own Hand

×
By Jack Davis
Published September 19, 2020 at 2:05pm
P Share Print

In what could be described as the unkindest cut of all, a Slovenian woman who severed her hand as part of an insurance scheme is now heading to prison along with her boyfriend.

Prior to the August 2019 incident in which Julija Adlešič, 22, of Ljubljana, said her hand was severed while cutting branches, she had taken out five insurance policies that would have paid her $1.16 million, according to the BBC.

The policies were taken out in 2018 and were all up to date when the incident took place.

No money was ever paid out.

But when prosecutors delved into the tale, they found that even before the accident, Sebastien Abramov, her boyfriend, had been looking up information about artificial hands, Total Slovenia News reported.

TRENDING: Watch: GOP Candidate Klacik Gets Kicked Off of 'The View' for Calling Out Behar's Blackface Scandal

Prosecutors said Adlešič used a circular saw to cut off her left hand at the wrist.

Although she denied the injury was intentional, prosecutors alleged and the court agreed that she and Abramov left her severed hand behind when they went to the hospital to ensure she had a permanent disability upon which to collect.

If that was the plan, it failed, because her hand was found in time to have it reattached.

Adlešič will be locked up for two years, Abramov for three years.

Abramov’s father, Gorazd Colarič, was found guilty of playing a role in the scheme and was given a one-year suspended sentence with two years on probation.

RELATED: Florida Governor Rolls Out Plans for Strict New Punishments for Rioters

Abramov’s mother, Tinka Huskić Colarič, was found not guilty of the charges against her.

Are you amazed that someone would do this?

During the trial, Adlešič and Abramov reportedly became engaged.

However, Abramov will be locked up for a while because he is on trial for the murder of a former girlfriend in what he has said was a shooting accident.

Part of Adlešič’s defense was based on her appearance in “flashy outfits,” with lawyers arguing that someone trying to look attractive would not intentionally maim herself.

“No one wants to be crippled. My youth has been destroyed. I lost my hand at the age of 20. Only I know how it happened,” she said during the trial, according to the U.K.’s Sky News.

Abramov’s lawyer, Mitja Pavčič, said he would appeal the verdict based on “human rights violations.”

Judge Marjeta Dvornik, however, said, “We believe the sentences are fair and appropriate, and will serve their purpose.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Americans' Household Wealth Hits Highest Level Ever
Dad of 12-Year-Old Hostage Forced To Wait 96 Minutes as Cops Deal with Violent Protesters
Flight Attendant Lashes Out at Passenger Wearing American Flag Gaiter: Cops Will Be Waiting for You
Iran Will Have Nuclear Warhead Material Ready by End of 2020, US Official Reportedly Warns
Arrest Made in Case of Poisoned Letter Sent to Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×