In what could be described as the unkindest cut of all, a Slovenian woman who severed her hand as part of an insurance scheme is now heading to prison along with her boyfriend.

Prior to the August 2019 incident in which Julija Adlešič, 22, of Ljubljana, said her hand was severed while cutting branches, she had taken out five insurance policies that would have paid her $1.16 million, according to the BBC.

The policies were taken out in 2018 and were all up to date when the incident took place.

No money was ever paid out.

But when prosecutors delved into the tale, they found that even before the accident, Sebastien Abramov, her boyfriend, had been looking up information about artificial hands, Total Slovenia News reported.

Prosecutors said Adlešič used a circular saw to cut off her left hand at the wrist.

Although she denied the injury was intentional, prosecutors alleged and the court agreed that she and Abramov left her severed hand behind when they went to the hospital to ensure she had a permanent disability upon which to collect.

If that was the plan, it failed, because her hand was found in time to have it reattached.

Adlešič will be locked up for two years, Abramov for three years.

A Slovenian woman who cut off her own hand with a circular saw in the hope of getting a €1m (£925,000) insurance payout has been sentenced to two years in prison. To read the full story, click here: https://t.co/XnI8qYoBlu pic.twitter.com/7ZmQwheMWN — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 11, 2020

Abramov’s father, Gorazd Colarič, was found guilty of playing a role in the scheme and was given a one-year suspended sentence with two years on probation.

Abramov’s mother, Tinka Huskić Colarič, was found not guilty of the charges against her.

During the trial, Adlešič and Abramov reportedly became engaged.

However, Abramov will be locked up for a while because he is on trial for the murder of a former girlfriend in what he has said was a shooting accident.

Part of Adlešič’s defense was based on her appearance in “flashy outfits,” with lawyers arguing that someone trying to look attractive would not intentionally maim herself.

“No one wants to be crippled. My youth has been destroyed. I lost my hand at the age of 20. Only I know how it happened,” she said during the trial, according to the U.K.’s Sky News.

Abramov’s lawyer, Mitja Pavčič, said he would appeal the verdict based on “human rights violations.”

Judge Marjeta Dvornik, however, said, “We believe the sentences are fair and appropriate, and will serve their purpose.”

