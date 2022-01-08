Share
A member of the Tennessee National Guard gathers information at a COVID-19 drive thru testing site on April 18, 2020, in Springfield, Tennessee. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

Woman Charged with Child Endangerment After 'Quarantining' Her COVID-Positive Son in Dangerous Location

 By Jack Davis  January 8, 2022 at 7:43am
A Houston-area woman faces charges for putting her son in the trunk of her car when she went to a COVID-19 testing site.

Sarah Beam has been charged with felony endangerment of a child, according to KTRK-TV.

Beam, 41, is a teacher at Cypress Falls High School in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District.

The court documents used to charge Beam allege that when she went to a testing site on Monday, a worker there heard noises in her trunk, and that Beam unlatched the trunk, revealing her son, according to KPRC-TV.

Beam told Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Director of Health Services Bevin Gordon, who was at the testing site, her son was in the trunk of the car because he had tested positive for COVID-19, according to KRIV-TV.

Gordon said Beam did this to “prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID” while driving him to the testing site.

Gordon told Beam that she “would not be receiving COVID testing until the child would be removed from the trunk of the vehicle and place[d] in the back seat of the vehicle.”

Gordon called police, but told police that when she returned from making the call, the child was in the back seat of the car.

Surveillance footage from a nearby school showed Beam’s son leave the trunk and enter the car.

Beam, who has worked for the school district since 2011, is currently on administrative leave.

The school district released a statement about the incident.

“CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed,” the statement read, according to KPRC.

The Associated Press reported Beam has not yet been arrested or turned herself in.

The charge against Beam was filed Wednesday, but the warrant for her arrest was not made public until Friday.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




