A Houston-area woman faces charges for putting her son in the trunk of her car when she went to a COVID-19 testing site.

Sarah Beam has been charged with felony endangerment of a child, according to KTRK-TV.

Beam, 41, is a teacher at Cypress Falls High School in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District.

The court documents used to charge Beam allege that when she went to a testing site on Monday, a worker there heard noises in her trunk, and that Beam unlatched the trunk, revealing her son, according to KPRC-TV.

A mother put her fourteen year old child in the TRUNK OF HER CAR to quarantine her over a positive COVID test. This woman was also a schoolteacher. This is the lunacy COVID fanatics have descended into. And sadly, this is who is driving our policy and teaching our children. https://t.co/34QT60cJme — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) January 7, 2022

Beam told Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Director of Health Services Bevin Gordon, who was at the testing site, her son was in the trunk of the car because he had tested positive for COVID-19, according to KRIV-TV.

Gordon said Beam did this to “prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID” while driving him to the testing site.

Gordon told Beam that she “would not be receiving COVID testing until the child would be removed from the trunk of the vehicle and place[d] in the back seat of the vehicle.”

A mother is charged with endangering a child after police say she put her 13 YO son in the trunk of her car and took him to a COVID testing site. The mother, a teacher at CyFair Falls High, said he was positive for COVID and she didn’t want to be exposed.https://t.co/Gb5ZkMdDDL — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) January 7, 2022

Gordon called police, but told police that when she returned from making the call, the child was in the back seat of the car.

Surveillance footage from a nearby school showed Beam’s son leave the trunk and enter the car.

Beam, who has worked for the school district since 2011, is currently on administrative leave.

Umm… *checking CDC guidelines*… No, this is not what was meant by “isolation.”https://t.co/RF3zR3KsHB — Carla K. Johnson (@CarlaKJohnson) January 7, 2022

The school district released a statement about the incident.

“CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed,” the statement read, according to KPRC.

The Associated Press reported Beam has not yet been arrested or turned herself in.

The charge against Beam was filed Wednesday, but the warrant for her arrest was not made public until Friday.

