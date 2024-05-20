Woman Charged After Her Husband Dies in Wendy's Parking Lot Incident

A Michigan woman was charged Monday, two months after her husband lost his life falling from a vehicle during an argument between the two.

The 44-year-old, Vinnice Leon, of Grand Haven, is charged with a single count of moving violation causing death, and is free on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, according to a news release from the Holland, Michigan, Department of Public Safety.

The incident where Vinnice’s husband, 45-year-old Robert Leon, lost his life occurred about 12:30 p.m. on March 25 in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant in the city of Holland, according to reporting from WXMI-TV in Grand Rapids.

The couple, who had been together for 12 years and married for six, had a daughter they’d picked up from school because she was sick, according to The Grand Rapids Free Press. The argument that turned violent inside their 2009 Dodge Charger started over a video game console.

Vinnice Rosa told WXMI in an April 4 interview that the dispute was over her mistakenly ordering a Nintendo Switch instead of a PlayStation 5.

The interview is below:

“He got really upset. I’ve never seen him like that. I’ve never seen him fly off the handle like that. I’ve never seen him … I don’t know why he got so angry. But then he started calling me names, and being very aggressive,” Leon told the station in an interview.

“He scared my daughter. She screamed at the top of her lungs, like, scared ’cause he was yelling at me,” she said.

Leon said Robert Leon then “slapped” her before punching her arm as she told him, “You know, I can cancel the order. I can order the PS5.”

At one point during the fight, Leon said, her husband stepped out of the vehicle.

The couple’s daughter, frightened by the fighting, then asked her mother to leave, Leon told WXMI.

“As I was pulling out, he jumped on the hood and he was holding on where the windshield wipers are,” Leon said.

“I had proceeded to turn, and as I turned he slipped off and fell and hit his head,” she said. “That’s what caused him to pass away. He had a brain bleed that was inoperable.”

When asked why she didn’t stop when her husband leaped onto the car’s hood, Leon said, “I thought about that later. But it happened so quickly, and my daughter was freaking out.”

“He was trying to break the window on the driver’s side door. He was kicking the door. He was freaking out. I was scared,” she added.

If convicted, Leon faces jail time of up to one year along with a penalty of $2,000, according to The Holland Sentinel.

“People make assumptions and assume they know what happened,” Vinnice told The Grand Rapids Press in an article published April 8.

“I ask myself, ‘If only I’d done this, if only I had done that,’ things would be different. If only I could take time back,” she added.

“It’s turned my whole world upside down, that’s for sure. I’m losing everything we had together. I’ve lost everything. My best friend,” she said.

