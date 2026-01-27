Woman Charged with Setting Fire to Republican Party Headquarters in Texas

A 21-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges in New Braunfels, Texas, after she allegedly tried to burn down a county Republican Party headquarters.

Grace Carol Brown, 21, was arrested Thursday by the New Braunfels Police Department on suspicion of arson and burglary after employees at the Comal County Republican Party headquarters discovered the building had been broken into and a small fire had been set, according to a Friday news release. Texas Republican Party Chairman Abraham George told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the incident was “troubling” and praised authorities for their “swift response.”

Employees of the Comal County Republican Party arrived to see a broken window and a small fire in the headquarters, according to the release from the police department. The New Braunfels Fire Marshal and the FBI provided the New Braunfels police with assistance during the investigation.

“The Republican Party of Texas condemns the criminal break-in and fire targeting the Comal County Republican Party headquarters in New Braunfels. Acts like this are troubling and should concern all who value peaceful civic engagement,” George said in a statement provided to the DCNF. “Sadly, this incident is not isolated. Similar acts of vandalism and intimidation against political organizations have occurred in other parts of the country, underscoring a growing and unacceptable trend. Violence and intimidation have no place in our communities or in our democratic process, and those responsible must be held fully accountable.”

Democrats’ disgusting rhetoric has led to another violent attack. Thankfully, no one was hurt during this attack on Comal County’s GOP headquarters. https://t.co/CtmyhYVTV0 — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) January 27, 2026

“We thank God that no one was injured and that the damage to the building was limited,” George continued. “We are grateful to the New Braunfels Police Department for their swift response and continued commitment to upholding the rule of law, and we are thankful for the leadership of Comal County Republican Party Chairwoman Anita Valdez during this difficult time.”

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters blamed rhetoric from Democrats for the arson.

“Democrats’ disgusting rhetoric has led to another violent attack,” Gruters posted on X. “Thankfully, no one was hurt during this attack on Comal County’s GOP headquarters.”

The New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Several other Republican Party headquarters have been attacked since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025. The New Mexico Republican Party headquarters was set on fire on March 2025, with a suspect being charged by the Department of Justice for that attack and an arson attack on a Tesla dealership.

The Republican Party headquarters in Prince William County, Virginia, was vandalized on July 4 with graffiti and with a liquid believed to be urine, Fox 5 DC reported. In Overland Park, Kansas, an attempted arson targeting the Johnson County Republican Party headquarters did minor damage to the sidewalk.

Other conservatives have also suffered from political violence, including Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed during a debate with attendees at an event held on Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University near Provo, Utah. Independent journalists Nick Sortor and Cam Higby were targeted by rioters on the evening of Jan. 11 while reporting on activities related to efforts to disrupt operations of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

