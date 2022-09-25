A woman and her child walked into a Wawa store in the Mayfair neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night and noticed a large group of teenagers circulating inside. As their voices grew louder, the woman sensed that chaos was about to erupt and wisely led her daughter out the door.

The video below, taken from behind the counter, shows just how quickly the situation escalated. Needless to say, the store was ransacked.

KYW-TV, which reported the story, reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for more information on this incident, but there have been no further updates.

Chaos erupts as a large group of people trash the Wawa at Tyson & the Blvd in NE Philly.@CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/v2wgxv1ZLZ — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 25, 2022

The woman who quickly left the store was likely aware that a number of Wawa locations had been ransacked under similar circumstances earlier this month.

Just three weeks ago, also on a Saturday night, KYW reported that “dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.”

In a Twitter post about the string of incidents, KYW’s Joe Holden wrote, “They hit a number of Wawa locations — and police tell me most of their Center City locations have since shut down. I checked on two stores — they were closed. Police say an unknown number of juveniles were taken into custody.”

JUST IN: Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations. https://t.co/JMWCSoHrTL — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) September 4, 2022

There was a time not so long ago this incident would have been a bigger story, even in a high-crime city like Philadelphia. Sadly, episodes like this have become all too familiar to retailers in crime-ridden cities.

Is this what kids consider weekend entertainment in today’s America? Why not? The worst case is they get arrested. They know that, in cities like Philadelphia, they’ll be quickly released and back out on the streets to join their friends in the next one.

When did this become ok? Why is this a thing? Where did we go wrong? — mg (@347west57) September 25, 2022

@Suntoucher23 this is what happens when @DA_LarryKrasner doesn’t care to prosecute crime and @JohnFetterman supports him as a champion for criminal justice reform. And this isn’t even violent crime. — Chet (@cambo_ranch) September 25, 2022

The soft-on-crime policies promoted by district attorneys like Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner have enabled crime to spiral out of control. It has engendered a dangerous lack of respect for each other in society and for the law, especially among young people.

But more and more Americans are beginning to recognize the tremendous power these attorneys wield. Prosecutorial discretion affects the criminal justice system directly — and through it the lives of citizens.

Hopefully, voters are seeing the connection between liberal prosecutors and the rising crime rates in the cities and counties under their jurisdictions and noticing the devastation that Soros’s silent assault on our system of criminal justice has wrought.

The smart ones will vote for Republicans this November. As conservative commentator Dan Bongino often reminds us: “The Republicans may not be the solution to your problems, but the CAUSE of your problems is most definitely the Democrats.”

