A woman from Honea Path, South Carolina, is clinging to life after three dogs attacked her Monday when she was walking home.

It was a good Samaritan who found 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman nearly dead in a ditch as the three dogs continued to maul her. According to what Waltman’s sister Shenna Green told The Associated Press, the man fired his gun into the air to get the dogs to leave.







The dogs live on a property that displays a “Beware of Dogs” sign. Green told WJCL-TV in Savannah, Georgia, that the dogs have shown aggression before, and the owner put up the sign as a result.

Waltman, mom of three, was airlifted to a hospital, where both of her arms were amputated and her colon had to be removed.

The savage attack has left friends and family heartbroken as they wait to see how Waltman does.

“She didn’t deserve it,” Green said. “She was a good person. She helped everybody.”

According to a GoFundMe set up for the victim by sister Amy Wynne, Waltman also might have to have her esophagus removed.

“She has a long road ahead of her and will need medical and financial help,” the page said. “Every little bit would help greatly, but please do not feel obligated to donate. Prayers is what we need at this moment. I will give updates. Thank you for taking the time to read my sister’s story.

In an update, Wynne wrote that the family is thankful for all the support they have received — over $54,000 by Thursday afternoon.







“I just want to take a moment and thank everyone for all the prayers and donations,” the update said. “Like I said before there is no obligation I know times are tough, prayers is what we really need.

“That said. Kyleen is still in critical condition but is stable. She still isn’t out of the woods just yet, she will need more surgeries on her body, the dogs attacked her whole being. Initially we thought just arms but as time goes on, the bites are everywhere.

“Please continue to pray and I will give more updates as we are updated on her condition. Thank you and love everyone.”

Meanwhile, the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office identified the dogs’ owner as Justin L. Minor, according to WYFF-TV in Greenville, South Carolina.

Minor was arrested and faces multiple charges, including dangerous animals not permitted beyond premises unless restrained and a rabies control chapter violation, as the dogs did not have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

Abbeville Animal Control seized the dogs — two pit bulls and one mixed breed.

