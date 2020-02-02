Woman Who Crashed Mar-a-Lago Checkpoints Is Anti-Trump Bernie Supporter

A Connecticut opera singer involved in a high-speed chase near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday has been a public supporter of Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

On her Facebook page, Hannah Roemhild posted a photo of the 2017 Women’s March, featuring an anti-Trump protest sign that read, “Not My President.”

On March 10, 2016, 2016, she posted a link to Sanders explaining his position in support of abortion, and added the hashtag “feeltheBern.”

Her page also posted a June 3, 2017, image likening Trump to Donald Duck.

This is the Hannah Roemhild who was shot at by law enforcement and then arrested after she rammed through checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago today. I bet you’re all shocked to find out that she’s a Democrat who hates Trump. 🙄 https://t.co/y3iqPlq6Hu — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2020

Friday’s incident unfolded at about 11:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said, according to the Palm Beach Post. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to a call of a woman acting “irrationally” and “doing some kind of dance” on top of a car, The Associated Press reported.

Roemhild would not speak to the trooper, even when he pounded on the window of her vehicle, Bradshaw said at news conference, according to the AP. She threw the vehicle in reverse, instead. The trooper then smashed the window in a futile effort to stop her from escaping, Bradshaw said.

A chase ensued in which the vehicle police were chasing dodged two checkpoints that were in place because Trump was arriving later in the day.

Members of the Secret Service and Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, who were nearly hit when the vehicle went through the checkpoints, shot at the vehicle but it was able to escape, according to the AP.

The vehicle was later spotted by a license plate reader, the AP reported. Roemhild was later found at a local hotel, where she was taken into custody by a trooper who tackled her, Bradshaw said, according to the AP.

more exclusive video of Hannah Roemhild being taken into custody this afternoon in WPB @WPTV @MerrisBadcock pic.twitter.com/kIHNsRhSrQ — Erik J. Altmann (@ejaltmann) January 31, 2020

Bradshaw said Roemhild was “obviously impaired” during the incident, according to the New York Post.

“There was clearly no intention,” Bradshaw said. “I’m not sure she knew where she was going.”

Reomhild had been scheduled to appear before Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Ted S. Booras Saturday, but she refused and now has a hearing scheduled for Monday, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Roemhild is facing charges of assault on a federal officer, deadly assault on a sheriff’s deputy and various traffic charges for driving her car through the checkpoints, Bradshaw said.

“She is a lovely singer and was a lovely person,” Michelle Murray-Fiertek, executive director of the Hartford Opera Theater, said, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“She was a responsible supporter of the arts,” Murray-Fiertek said.

