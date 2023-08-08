It sounds like a tale out of the Bible — albeit with a mower involved.

Last week, Peggy Jones was cutting her yard on the property she owns with her husband in Silsbee, Texas. Out of nowhere, a venomous snake landed on her arm. Then, she was attacked by a hawk.

However, she escaped serious bodily injury, including a snakebite. Why? Well, part of it, one surmises, might be divine intervention.

According to Houston’s KPRC-TV, Jones was on her tractor cutting the grass on Aug. 1 when a snake fell onto her and coiled around her lower forearm.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air,” Jones said.

That wasn’t the end of it, though.

“Then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” she told the station.

That’s when she called heavenward for help.

“I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus! Help me, Jesus,'” she said.

Lo and behold, the hawk that was attacking her ended up being her salvation — ripping the snake off her arm and flying off with it.

She said the bird had swooped down at least four times before it was finally able to get the snake off of her.

Jones’s husband heard the commotion and came outside to see what the problem was.

“I was yelling and screaming. He didn’t know what I was saying,” she said. “I thought I was bit by a snake.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that some viewers will find disturbing.







However, despite escaping the most serious injuries, the hawk still left cuts on her arm. In addition, there were bruises from the snake.

While there was no snake bite, the hospital monitored her to see if venom had entered her system. It certainly came close, Jones said.

I’m here in Lumberton where I just finished speaking with Peggy Jones, a Silsbee woman who survived being attacked by both a snake and a hawk that descended on her from the sky last week. Tune in tonight for more on the traumatic event and what she’s calling her new lease on life pic.twitter.com/TaGuG77P1k — Sydney Ferguson (@SydneyDoesNews) August 7, 2023

“I discovered the lens on my glasses was broken, and there was snake venom on my glasses,” she said.

This wouldn’t have even been Jones’s first time being bitten by a snake; she survived a venomous bite a few years back. Welcome to the great Texas outback, I suppose.

And, despite those who would say she was unlucky to be attacked by a snake at the same time a hawk swooped down, Jones says she’s quite the opposite: “I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this!”

As for the hawk, she told KPRC that she thinks “that was God’s way of letting me live.”

“I just feel thankful that I’m alive,” she added.

Thankful and blessed, indeed — not just blessed with God’s providential hand sending her the hawk at the same time the snake had a death grip on her forearm, but blessed with the grit that seems to be unique to those who live in the Lone Star State. Despite the fact she almost suffered a serious injury — to say nothing of death — mowing her lawn, Jones is already back on her tractor, doing her thing again. This is why you don’t mess with Jesus or Texas.

