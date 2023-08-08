Share
Commentary
Last week, a rattlesnake like the one pictured above, fell onto a Texas woman. Shortly after, a hawk swooped in.
Commentary
Last week, a rattlesnake like the one pictured above, fell onto a Texas woman. Shortly after, a hawk swooped in. (kristianbell / Getty Images)

Woman Cries 'Help Me, Jesus' as Venomous Snake Lands on Her, Moments Later Something Incredible Happens

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 8, 2023 at 8:21am
Share

It sounds like a tale out of the Bible — albeit with a mower involved.

Last week, Peggy Jones was cutting her yard on the property she owns with her husband in Silsbee, Texas. Out of nowhere, a venomous snake landed on her arm. Then, she was attacked by a hawk.

However, she escaped serious bodily injury, including a snakebite. Why? Well, part of it, one surmises, might be divine intervention.

According to Houston’s KPRC-TV, Jones was on her tractor cutting the grass on Aug. 1 when a snake fell onto her and coiled around her lower forearm.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air,” Jones said.

Trending:
Biden Manages to Get Himself Roasted After Taking to Twitter to Say He's Proud of USWNT After Rapinoe's Miss

That wasn’t the end of it, though.

“Then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” she told the station.

That’s when she called heavenward for help.

“I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus! Help me, Jesus,'” she said.

Would you call on Jesus in a similar situation?

Lo and behold, the hawk that was attacking her ended up being her salvation — ripping the snake off her arm and flying off with it.

She said the bird had swooped down at least four times before it was finally able to get the snake off of her.

Jones’s husband heard the commotion and came outside to see what the problem was.

“I was yelling and screaming. He didn’t know what I was saying,” she said. “I thought I was bit by a snake.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that some viewers will find disturbing.

Related:
'A Little TMI': GOP Rep. Gives Off-Color Reason for Almost Being Late to Prayer Breakfast


However, despite escaping the most serious injuries, the hawk still left cuts on her arm. In addition, there were bruises from the snake.

While there was no snake bite, the hospital monitored her to see if venom had entered her system. It certainly came close, Jones said.

“I discovered the lens on my glasses was broken, and there was snake venom on my glasses,” she said.

This wouldn’t have even been Jones’s first time being bitten by a snake; she survived a venomous bite a few years back. Welcome to the great Texas outback, I suppose.

And, despite those who would say she was unlucky to be attacked by a snake at the same time a hawk swooped down, Jones says she’s quite the opposite: “I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this!”

As for the hawk, she told KPRC that she thinks “that was God’s way of letting me live.”

“I just feel thankful that I’m alive,” she added.

Thankful and blessed, indeed — not just blessed with God’s providential hand sending her the hawk at the same time the snake had a death grip on her forearm, but blessed with the grit that seems to be unique to those who live in the Lone Star State. Despite the fact she almost suffered a serious injury — to say nothing of death — mowing her lawn, Jones is already back on her tractor, doing her thing again. This is why you don’t mess with Jesus or Texas.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Biden's Energy Secretary Quietly Consulted with China Days Before Heavily Criticized Move
Woman Cries 'Help Me, Jesus' as Venomous Snake Lands on Her, Moments Later Something Incredible Happens
Megan Rapinoe Called 'Psychopath' for Her Favorite Memory While Playing Soccer for US
GOP Voters Rally Around Trump Following Jan. 6 Indictment: 'Who Else Would We Support?'
Disaster: Soccer Player's One Mistake Landed Him Dead in Jaws of a Crocodile, Local Fishermen Knew What Would Happen
See more...

Conversation