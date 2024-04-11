Woman in Critical Condition After Being Attacked on the Steps of Her Church

A 68-year-old woman suffered a fractured skull as she was mugged on the steps of her Queens church on Sunday morning

“Horrible. I could not believe my eyes, seeing what he did to this lady,” Rev. Konstantinos Kalogridis of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church said, according to WNBC-TV.

“She was coming to church to pray, to participate. I don’t know what kind of a person this is but evil. Pure evil,” he said.

The 8:30 a.m. attack took place Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking up the steps to enter the church. A figure in a hooded sweatshirt runs up the steps to get to the top first. Once here, he shoves the woman down the steps.

Criminal pushes 68-year-old woman down the stairs in front of a church and then steals her purse and car in Queens, New York. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Who wants to bet he will be released without bail within 24-hours? pic.twitter.com/jUCTtWwxLo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2024

Video shows him taking her purse before leaving.

The purse had $300, a cellphone, credit card and car keys, police said, according to WPIX-TV.

Has crime gotten worse in your area? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (20 Votes) No: 17% (4 Votes)

The woman was initially listed in critical condition at Booth Memorial Hospital.

Police said they have a lead on a suspect.

Family friend Daniel Coffaro, said the woman, who he referred to only by her first name of Irene, is now in stable condition in the intensive care unit with a fractured skull and a black eye, according to WABC-TV.

“Salt of the earth, godly woman, she wouldn’t even hurt a fly, she’s such a nice lady, anything, she would take the shirt off her back,” Coffaro said,

“She was in and out of consciousness yesterday, today she’s awake but she’s not talking, she’s nonverbal, she can say like one word,” Coffaro said on Tuesday.

Police said Irene’s 2006 Nissan Altima was stolen after the attack, but has since been recovered.

“I almost cried, it’s devastating. I’m part of a civilian patrol and it’s scary, people don’t even fear real cops. He’s an animal, deserves to be locked up, full book thrown at him,” Coffaro said.

Kalogridis had words for the attacker, according to WNBC.

“My message is for him to surrender to the police and repent for this grievous sin he made,” he said. “Repentance and surrender and do it as soon as possible.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.