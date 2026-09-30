Woman on Death Row for Satanic Murder Says She Feels 'a Kinship' with Lindsay Clancy

A Tennessee woman on death row for a satanic murder said she feels a “kinship” with Lindsay Clancy, who killed her three children, during an interview with the United Kingdom newspaper The Times.

Christa Pike, who is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday for a ritualistic murder she committed in 1995, shared her thoughts with the outlet about Clancy’s mistrial, which was due to a lone holdout on the jury, who insisted she knew exactly what she was doing.

“I feel a kinship with Lindsay. We are both females who got into trouble because of uniquely female issues,” Pike said from a Nashville prison, according to People Magazine.

“One thing is different, however, is that times have changed a lot on awareness of women’s issues since I was put on trial,” she added.

Pike, 50, was 18 years old when she stabbed and beat fellow student Colleen Slemmer to death. She also carved a pentagram into Slemmer’s chest, then took part of her skull as a trophy.

Pike worked with her then-boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp and friend Shadolla Peterson to lead Slemmer into a remote area so she could kill her.

She received the death penalty, while Shipp got life without parole and Peterson received six years’ probation after pleading guilty as an accessory.







Pike’s attorneys conducted the interview with her on behalf of The Times, and have even tried to convince GOP Gov. Bill Lee to commute her sentence, but have not yet been granted clemency.

In 2023, Clancy’s then-husband, Patrick, found that she had strangled their three children to death and then tried to commit suicide.

The incident left her paralyzed from the waist down.

Clancy’s defense team argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, but a lone holdout on the jury refused to vote “not guilty,” resulting in a mistrial.

It is still unclear whether the prosecution will proceed with a retrial or reach a plea agreement with Clancy in hopes of avoiding another hung jury.

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