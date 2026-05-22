Woman Who Detransitioned After Double Mastectomy Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement with Woke Therapists

Two Oregon therapists have reached a $3.5 million settlement with a woman after urging her to butcher herself with a double mastectomy in the name of “gender-affirming care.”

Camille Kiefel, 36, had her breasts removed in 2020 after referrals from Amy Ruff, a licensed clinical social worker, and a licensed professional counselor, Mara Burmeister.

The complaint included the therapists’ employers, Brave Space, and the Quest Center for Integrative Health.

She filed in 2022 alleging the procedure was approved after an incredibly brief time to evaluate her — two sessions via Zoom video call that both lasted an hour or less.

Her complaint includes claims of professional malpractice, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.

Kiefel says the mastectomy did not solve her problems and that she detransitioned two years afterward.

Approved for surgery after just two Zoom calls. A woman who underwent a double mastectomy after identifying as nonbinary has reached a reported multi-million dollar confidential settlement agreement after suing the Oregon mental health providers who approved her for surgery.… pic.twitter.com/GaB9QfvF1w — Just Jen ℞ 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) May 22, 2026

The complaint reads:

“In or around May 2022 Plaintiff realized that she did not have ‘gender identity disorder’ or ‘gender dysphoria,’ that she has accepted the fact of being a woman, that her long history of mental health problems were finally improving through engaging in non-invasive mental health therapies involving embodiment and health and wellness and physical health improvements through holistic and alternative therapies, and that having her breasts surgically removed worsened rather than improved her mental, emotional, psychological, social, and physical health and well-being, including increased suicidal ideation after and because of the Gender Surgery.”

Per the New York Post, Kiefel experienced trauma from childhood, while also dealing with depression, ADHD, and suicidal ideation.

She first encountered gender ideology and notions of being “nonbinary” in college, but the surgery left her feeling worse — experiencing vertigo, tinnitus, and Raynaud’s syndrome, a condition where limbs can feel numb or cold when temperatures are low.

Kiefel started to feel better once she looked at her lifestyle, specifically her diet. “It’s difficult because now I’m the most mentally healthy and most mentally stable I’ve been in my entire life, but I now no longer have my breasts,” she said about her current state.

“And it is difficult because there’s like little reminders like, I’ll be looking in a mirror after taking a shower and those ugly scars are still there. Dresses don’t fit me the same way… I’d like to have kids, but I would never be able to nurse them, and I’ll never have that connection with them, and then they won’t get the benefits of breast milk. So it’s been difficult.”

She also commented on the broader significance of what she endured, hoping it would help others. “I didn’t want what happened to me to happen to other vulnerable girls and women.”

“And I wasn’t given true informed consent. And that’s something that everyone deserves to have for any medical procedure.”

It’s a tragic and heartbreaking story.

Kiefel was an adult, but this is unfortunately happening to children as well.

Generations to come will look back in amazement that we could treat each other this way.

The 20th century saw the lobotomy become an adopted practice to address mental health issues. The patient’s brain would be damaged in the name of “health,” barbarically done via ice pick.

It’s bewildering — how could medical professionals ever do such a thing?

“Gender affirming care” is going to be remembered the same way.

It is madness and harm masquerading as care that has ruined countless lives.

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