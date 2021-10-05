A woman in her late thirties has died in Washington state after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to public health officials.

The Washington State Department of Health said in a Tuesday news release that the unnamed woman had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The shot was given in late August.

The department said the woman suffered a blood clot.

“This is the first such death in Washington State. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” said Umair Shah, the state’s secretary of health. “Losing a loved one at any time is a tragic and difficult … pain that’s become all too familiar in the last year and a half of this pandemic.”

The woman was a resident of King County, which includes Seattle.

“[The Department of Health] will continue working closely with Public Health Seattle-King County and the CDC as more details become available,” the health department said.

A news release from King County called the complication “very rare.”

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported only three other confirmed deaths nationally,” the news release said.

“The resident received her vaccination on August 26, 2021 and died on September 7, 2021.

“Her cause of death was determined to be thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a condition that has been identified as a rare but potentially serious adverse event in people who received the J&J vaccine.”

“In April of this year, the CDC paused its authorization of the J&J vaccine in order to study the risks from these rare complications,” King County officials said. “The CDC then lifted its pause after determining that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.”

Officials did not state if the woman who died had any pre-existing conditions.

King County assured those who have not been vaccinated that the “risk of any complication is extremely low.”

Citing the CDC, the county said there have been 38 reported cases of TTS associated with the vaccine and that “the majority of these people have recovered.”

“As with many medications, the risk of serious adverse events is small, but not zero,” the county said.

“It is vital for people to have this information in order to make their own informed decisions. For this reason, it is important to provide education about the risk for TTS and availability of other COVID-19 vaccine options, particularly for women aged 18-49 years.”

The Western Journal has published this article in the interest of shedding light on stories about the COVID-19 vaccine that go largely unreported by the establishment media. In the same spirit, according to the most recent statistics from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, 7,439 deaths have been reported among those who received a vaccine, or 20 out of every 1,000,000. By contrast, 652,480 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported by the CDC, or 16,101 out of every 1,000,000. In addition, it must be noted that VAERS reports can be filed by anyone and are unverified by the CDC. Thus, as the agency notes, “reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.” The decision to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is a personal one, and it is important to consider context when making that decision. — Ed. note

