Woman Discovered Stabbed to Death 50 Times, Then Authorities Find Sick Message Carved Into Her Body

When 40-year-old Katherine Janness of Midtown, Georgia, didn’t come home from walking the dog one morning in July, her partner Emma Clark was concerned.

Janness often took their dog, a 3-year-old pit bull named Bowie, to the nearby Piedmont Park, which features a dog park. Clark used a cellphone tracking app to locate Janness, according to what her father, Terrell Clark, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.







When Clark found her at the park, it was clear both Janness and Bowie had been brutally murdered. The woman and her dog were about 100 feet apart, Janness having been stabbed multiple times.

“It was tragic,” Clark said, according to a GoFundMe. “She was the most intelligent, kind, humble, and beautiful person I have ever known.”

“He was the sweetest most loyal companion,” Clark said of Bowie. “My heart is so very broken, my world will never be the same. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. It is truly appreciated.”







Clark believes that Bowie likely died trying to save Janness, as he was a loyal dog and had a deep bond with Janness.

The incident shook locals and loved ones alike, and while Atlanta Police and the FBI have been investigating, no suspects have been identified.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, said this incident didn’t seem to have been committed as a hate crime or part of a serial killing spree — this was different.







“This does not fit the description of anything that we’ve seen,” she said.

An autopsy was performed on July 30, and the results were publicly released on Friday, highlighting new, horrific details in the case.

The report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner revealed Janness had been stabbed over 50 times, with at least 15 cuts to the head. The word “FAT” had also been carved across the skin on her chest.







“It is my opinion that Katherine Janness died due to sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso that caused injuries of major blood vessels and internal organs,” Dr. Karen E. Sullivan wrote. “The manner of Ms. Janness’ death is classified as a homicide.”

The word etched into Janness’ chest is troubling, and even more confusing as she was described as being 5-foot, 5-inches and 155 pounds, putting her at a normal body weight range.







“The report is extremely heartbreaking to read and know the exact nature of what Katie endured in her final moments on this Earth,” Terrell Clark wrote in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“Whoever is responsible is very disturbed and remains a danger to everyone’s safety. Please be vigilant and aware of your surroundings for we would hate for any family to be put through this nightmare.”

The GoFundMe was used to raise funds to put two benches and a tree in Piedmont Park, near the dog park, to remember Janness and Bowie.

