Woman Was About to End it All - Gives Life to Jesus After What She Heard in Her Car

One of the most meaningful and rewarding experiences a Christian music artist can have is knowing that a song they recorded made a difference in someone’s life, especially if it’s a significant difference.

Music artist Anne Wilson knew a little something about the pain of loss.

When her brother was tragically killed in a car crash at the age of 23, Wilson took to the piano and began to use music as her way of coping and processing her loss, according to her website.

Wilson was only 19 years old at the time he passed away.

“It was very hard to get used to life without my best friend. It was hard for my mom and dad to process how to live without their son,” she told Capitol Christian Music Group.

In those early days of the loss, Wilson was just trying to get through the day. She was especially drawn to Hillsong Worship’s “What A Beautiful Name,” and would accompany herself on her piano at home and sing to herself.

Her parents were so blessed by her playing and singing that they asked her to perform it at her brother’s funeral.

After much prayer, she agreed to what is typically the most difficult circumstance in which anyone can choose to sing.

Even more profound in this is that singing in front of an audience was not a typical activity for her.

Her only experience with that was occasionally leading worship for her youth group at church.

That one event eventually led to Wilson getting an offer from a Christian music label.

Besides using music to cope, she also journaled, which helped her to process her thoughts surrounding her older brother’s passing. She found herself using some of the pages from her journal as material to write heartfelt songs.

In what could certainly be an incredible example of God giving beauty to ashes, Wilson received some moving news at one of her concerts.

“There is a lady that came up to me at the show the other week, she was struggling with cancer and lost all her hair. … She said she was ready to commit suicide and end her life,” Wilson told Christian Headlines. “But she was in the car, and she heard ‘My Jesus’ come on the radio, and she decided to give her life to Jesus and let go of those thoughts. And now she’s living free in Jesus — still fighting cancer, but knows that she has a purpose and a reason for being here.”

Wilson went on to articulate how the amazing power of God impacts lives when music is focused on Him and His word.

“There’s so much power in music, especially music that glorifies Jesus. And so just thinking back on when I wrote that song, and then to now see how many lives it’s impacted, it’s an honor, and I’m so grateful,” Wilson said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

One Christian ministry that can help grieving hearts find hope and healing is GriefShare.org.

