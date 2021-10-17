As bystanders did nothing to help her, a woman was raped aboard a Philadelphia commuter train on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said police only learned about the alleged rape after an employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority told police that “something wasn’t right” with a woman on the train as it passed him, according to WNYW-TV.

Police said they went to the next stop, where they found the woman in question and arrested Fiston Ngoy, 35, who was charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts, according to Delaware County court records via WNYW.

Bernhardt said surveillance video of the incident, which took place at about 10 p.m., showed something even uglier – bystanders who did nothing to help the woman.

#BREAKING

A woman was raped on a SEPTA el train in Philadelphia. The rapist threatened her, tore off her clothes and sexually sexually assaulted her. Instead of intervening, other riders filmed the rape and posted it on social media. — Victoria Brownworth 🎃💀 (@VABVOX) October 15, 2021

“There was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should have intervened; somebody should have done something,” Bernhardt said.

“It speaks to where we are in society; I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it’s troubling.”

Bernhardt said it was “disturbing” that “no one did anything to intervene or help this woman,” according to WCAU-TV.

Have we hit bottom as a society? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (3780 Votes) No: 10% (414 Votes)

SEPTA issued a statement urging riders to report crimes they witness.

“The assault was observed by a SEPTA employee, who called 911, enabling SEPTA officers to respond immediately and apprehend the suspect in the act,” SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said in a statement, according to WCAU.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911.

“SEPTA urges anyone who observes a crime being committed or any dangerous situation occurring to report it. Anyone witnessing an emergency should immediately call 911.”

According to WNYW, Bernhardt said the alleged victim was an “unbelievably strong woman” who assisted police. He said she was taken to the hospital and did not know the man who allegedly attacked her.

“She’s on the mend,” Bernhardt said. “Hopefully she will get through this.”

BOOKING PHOTO of Philadelphia man charged with raping @septa passenger on SEPTA Market Frankford Line train 9:30pm last night. Fiston Ngoy, 33 Multiple Law Enforcement Sources say passengers on surveillance video recording rape instead of helping or calling 911 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/gKmuhRkpNy — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 15, 2021

Bernhardt said Ngoy has a history with SEPTA and the Upper Darby police.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.