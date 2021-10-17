Share
Woman Endures Horror on Philadelphia Train as Bystanders Watched and Did Nothing, Police Say

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2021 at 12:24pm
As bystanders did nothing to help her, a woman was raped aboard a Philadelphia commuter train on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said police only learned about the alleged rape after an employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority told police that “something wasn’t right” with a woman on the train as it passed him, according to WNYW-TV.

Police said they went to the next stop, where they found the woman in question and arrested Fiston Ngoy, 35, who was charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts, according to Delaware County court records via WNYW.

Bernhardt said surveillance video of the incident, which took place at about 10 p.m., showed something even uglier – bystanders who did nothing to help the woman.

“There was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should have intervened; somebody should have done something,” Bernhardt said.

“It speaks to where we are in society; I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it’s troubling.”

Bernhardt said it was “disturbing” that “no one did anything to intervene or help this woman,” according to WCAU-TV.

SEPTA issued a statement urging riders to report crimes they witness.

“The assault was observed by a SEPTA employee, who called 911, enabling SEPTA officers to respond immediately and apprehend the suspect in the act,” SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said in a statement, according to WCAU.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911.

“SEPTA urges anyone who observes a crime being committed or any dangerous situation occurring to report it. Anyone witnessing an emergency should immediately call 911.”

According to WNYW, Bernhardt said the alleged victim was an “unbelievably strong woman” who assisted police. He said she was taken to the hospital and did not know the man who allegedly attacked her.

“She’s on the mend,” Bernhardt said. “Hopefully she will get through this.”

Bernhardt said Ngoy has a history with SEPTA and the Upper Darby police.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation