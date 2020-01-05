SECTIONS
Woman Facing Hundreds of Dollars in Gov't Fines for Flying Trump Flag in Her Own Yard

Tawney Baccellia's backyard flagsKSAZ / video screen shotTawney Baccellia's backyard flags (KSAZ / video screen shot)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published January 5, 2020 at 7:30am
An Arizona woman was told last month that she must remove the Trump 2020 flag that currently flies above her property.

According to Prescott Valley officials, homeowner Tawney Baccellia was in violation of a city ordinance that prohibits the flying of political flags any more than two months before, or one month after, an election.

The ordinance also requires that political flags not be flown below an American flag.

Should Baccellia fail to remove her innocuous display of support for President Donald Trump‘s re-election, she faces hundreds of dollars in fines from the local government, KSAZ-TV reported.

“It was shocking that someone would try to tell me what I can and can’t fly in my own yard,” Baccellia told the outlet.

Luckily for the homeowner, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta is “in her corner” and has already begun drafting a new ordinance to rectify the situation.

And that legislation cannot come fast enough for Baccellia, who reportedly has no intention to take the flag down any time soon — despite the fact that amendments to the ordinance may not be cleared by the city council until February.

“She’s demonstrating her first amendment right,” Palguta said. “She has every right to, and who are we to tell her no?”

Do you think Tawney Baccellia should keep her Trump flag flying high?

Having taken office nearly a year ago, according to the city’s website, Palguta told KSAZ-TV this is simply a problem of outdated city codes.

“15 to 20 years ago, novelty flags weren’t very popular,” the mayor said. “You didn’t see ‘thin blue line flags’ or ‘thin red line flags,’ you just saw an American flag.

“As times have changed, the town needs to catch up and we need to change a little bit,” he added.

One can certainly sympathize.

The ordinance is not simply outdated, however. It never should have existed in the first place.

What the average American chooses to publicly display on their private property — so long as it is not obscene — is not the government’s business. Nor should it be.

I am all for flag codes that seek to sanctify, preserve and honor the American flag. When Old Glory flies, she should be in pristine condition and raised far above the ground, neither inhibited nor disrespected by the other flags on display.

But of all the things that might, through mere proximity to the American flag, profane her, political flags are not among them.

In fact, in a society that sees civic engagement falling to all-time lows, we might consider celebrating a person politically involved enough to use her right to free speech and expression under the First Amendment for the purposes of proudly displaying support for the candidate or party of their choosing.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







