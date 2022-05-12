Woman Finds Box of Over 100 Mail-in Ballots on LA Street, Authorities Say It's Not Their Problem

The left has insisted that recent elections were the most secure in history, but one woman’s experience proves that widespread mail-in balloting has created a weak and vulnerable link.

Christina Repaci was walking her dog Saturday in an East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles when she made a startling discovery that highlights a massive risk to elections security.

“I turned the corner and I just saw this box of envelopes, and it was a USPS box,” Repaci said, according to KTTV-TV.

What the U.S. Postal Service box contained was 104 unopened California mail-in ballots.

“I picked some envelopes up, and I saw they were ballots,” Repaci said.

Not knowing what to do with them, she took the box home and began by calling politicians and reaching out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to try to do the right thing.

“I actually called the sheriff’s department. I couldn’t get through, so I emailed them,” Repaci said. “I got an email back from a deputy saying that … basically, like, it wasn’t their problem, contact the USPS.”

After getting the runaround, she finally got ahold of Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan, who agreed to pick up the ballots and even drove out to handle them personally.

Repaci verified Logan’s identity before handing over the ballots and snapping a picture of the box for proof.

Though she finally had a satisfactory resolution, she recalled how difficult the process was for her.

“It was so much stress and for just one person to get back to me,” Repaci said.

“What do I do here? And now if it happens to someone else, you know, they don’t know what to do,” she continued. “They’ll just put them in a dumpster or throw them in the trash.

“I just don’t think it should have been this hard to figure out what to do with legal ballots. This is a country of freedom and our votes should matter and something like this should never happen.”







Both the LA County Registrar’s Office and the USPS are investigating the matter further — but regardless of how these ballots ended up on the sidewalk, this situation underscores the problem with widespread mail-in balloting.

Even without proof of far-reaching fraud in the 2020 presidential election, it’s difficult to deny the proliferation of vote-by-mail — especially universal mail-in balloting whereby a state automatically sends ballots to all registered voters — is an invitation to election irregularities.

California codified into law this risky procedure that first emerged in earnest as a solution to voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s now official. California is a universal vote by mail state,” Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted on Jan. 1.

“Voters in all statewide elections will receive a ballot in the mail. Those who still want to vote in person can do so,” the Democrat said.

“While other states roll back access to voting — we’re EXPANDING IT,” Newsom boasted.

It’s now official. California is a universal vote by mail state. Voters in all statewide elections will receive a ballot in the mail. Those who still want to vote in person can do so. While other states roll back access to voting — we’re EXPANDING IT. https://t.co/zGXkPPobBa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 1, 2022

From a logical standpoint alone, sending unsolicited ballots to everyone on the voter rolls is a recipe for disaster, including but not limited to people fraudulently or mistakenly casting ballots that aren’t their own.

However, when a woman who finds a box of ballots discarded on the street has trouble getting anyone to take ownership or even care about the matter, it’s undeniable that universal vote-by-mail is a terrible idea for those interested in election integrity.

But maybe making fraud easier was the point all along.

