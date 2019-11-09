Woman Fired for Allegedly Being ABC Epstein Leaker Speaks Out: 'The Leaker Is Still Inside'

The woman fired from CBS for allegedly leaking information she gained while she worked at ABC denied doing so in an interview with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

In an interview that aired Friday, Ashley Bianco insisted to Kelly that although she accessed the file showing ABC News anchor Amy Robach claiming the network buried her story about Jeffrey Epstein, she never passed it along to anyone.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who had been charged with sex trafficking, was awaiting trial when he was found dead in his prison cell in August.

“I’m not the whistleblower,” Bianco told Kelly. “I’m sorry to ABC but the leaker is still inside, I never did any of that.”

Bianco was a producer at ABC on Aug. 19, when Robach made her comments.

“I was watching the comments while I was at my desk and I had seen what she was saying and I went to my manager and I said, ‘Do you see what she’s saying? Does she know that she’s on a hot mic?'” Bianco said. “The assistant said to us that Amy knew she was on a mic.”

Kelley noted that at the time, Robach was “doing taped promos, but she has a mic on and people can see and hear her.”

Bianco said she “clipped” the file.

“I essentially marked it in the system. It never left the system. We do it all the time,” she said.

“I did it just for office gossip, you know?” Bianco said.

“Part of my job is, I’m like a video editor. You know, I clip off moments all the time. I put together, you know, funny anchor reels, of them off-camera doing funny stuff to use it later in the show.”

Bianco said Robach’s comments caused a stir internally.

“Everyone in the office was freaked out by what she was saying. And everyone was watching it,” she said.

She said she left ABC for CBS “purely because CBS had offered me a good contract.”

But her new gig did not last long.

Four days into her job, Project Veritas released a video of Robach’s comments. Bianco was blamed for the leak, and CBS fired her.

“I begged, I pleaded. I didn’t know what I had done wrong,” she said. “I wasn’t even given the professional courtesy to defend myself. I didn’t know what I had been accused of. It was humiliating, it was devastating.”

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” she said. “I just want my career back. I want people to know I didn’t do it. That’s all I want.”

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has said that Bianco was not the leaker, and claimed during an interview Friday on “The Dana Show” with Dana Loesch that the leaker was still at ABC.

