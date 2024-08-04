Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Woman Forced to Give Birth Early After Making Simple Mistake With Contact Lenses

 By Michael Austin  August 4, 2024 at 7:15am
Share

A little mistake led to a lot of trouble for one pregnant Texas mother last year.

The mistake made by Texas lifestyle writer Rachel Prochnow is one many likely would have made — she showered with her contact lenses still in.

Everything went downhill from there, eventually leading to Prochnow being forced to give birth earlier than expected, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

At first, her eye began to itch. Then, it slowly became more and more irritated to the point that the pain was worse than childbirth itself.

While showering, a parasite from the water made its way into her eye, giving her acanthamoeba keratitis, a serious condition.

Trending:
Watch: Trump Drops Bomb on Kamala, Shows Damning Reminder of Who She Really Is - 'These Are Her Own Words'

90 percent of those diagnosed with acanthamoeba keratitis wear contact lenses, the Daily Mail reported.

The lenses themselves cause very small, seemingly harmless tears in the eye. Parasites can then enter these tears, wreaking havoc after they do so.

Prochnow later learned that exposing her eyes to water — via showering, hot tubbing, swimming, etc. — can lead to infections such as this.

It only took two weeks for the blindness in her infected eye to set in.

The left absolutely hates JD Vance - is that a sign that Trump made the right VP choice?

As things got worse, doctors determined they would need to induce her pregnancy, even though she was only 27 weeks in.

Thankfully, her son Lachlan made it through the incredibly early delivery, which took place in July 2023.

“Had my parents and Cameron not been fully committed to getting me through this – I would have without a doubt lost it,” Prochnow said, per the Daily Mail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Prochnow (@rachelprochnow)

Related:
Fact Check: Did Iran Just Announce It Possesses a Nuclear Weapon?

Prochnow later shared her story on Instagram. Her post has since garnered over 742,000 likes.

“PSA: DO NOT SHOWER, SWIM, OR HOT TUB IN YOUR CONTACTS,” Prochnow wrote. “11 months ago, my life was completely changed. After 82 doctor visits, traveling over 12,000 miles for specialized medical care, thousands of dollars in compounded eye drops, and one surgery, I feel able to share my story.”

After two weeks of doctors visits, I finally was referred to the most incredible eye doctor in Austin and he diagnosed me with the worst infection you can get in your eye-Acanthamoeba Kerititas (AK).”

I had been wearing contacts since I was 12 and was never told not swim, shower, or hot tub in them.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Woman Forced to Give Birth Early After Making Simple Mistake With Contact Lenses
Chelsea Clinton Has Her Eye on a Key Position in a Potential Kamala Harris Administration: Report
Local Officer Shouted 'Long Gun' Into Radio 30 Seconds Before Trump Was Shot
Shock Twist: Kamala Harris' Top VP Front-Runner Cancels All Events in Stunning Development
Olympic Triathlete Enraged Over Being Forced to Swim in Nasty Water - 'Saw Things That We Shouldn't Think About'
See more...

Conversation