Woman Goes Viral After Singing 'Shallow' in Subway During Comedian's 'Finish the Lyric' Game

By Kim Davis
Published February 22, 2020 at 12:20am
A woman traveling through a London subway is becoming world-famous for her singing voice after belting out the lyrics to a popular tune in front of a microphone.

Comedian and video creator Kevin Freshwater was filming a humorous game-show-inspired segment called “Finish the Lyrics.”

The premise of the game is that Freshwater, carrying a microphone, walks up to random people on U.K. streets and starts singing a line from popular hits.

Shoving the microphone into people’s shocked faces, Freshwater then asks them to play along, saying, “Finish the Lyrics.”

As one can imagine, people respond quite differently to being asked to sing for a stranger on a whim — some, playing along, and others walking away in annoyance.

Freshwater posted the entire segment of “Finish the Lyrics” on Instagram, which ended with a woman who gave an unexpected concert-level performance.

Her name is Charlotte Awbery, and when Freshwater asked her to finish the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s song, “Shallow” from the movie “A Star Is Born,” she obliged.

Hearing her beautiful voice shine through in the first few words, Freshwater urged Awbery to continue singing, which she did.

By the time Awbery reached the chorus, she was full-on belting the lyrics with poise and confidence, leaving viewers stunned by her ability.

A clip of Awbery’s performance reached a Twitter account featuring Lady Gaga-related news and quickly racked up over 24 million views in just a few days.

“This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless,” the tweet read.

Freshwater, who had heard a lot of singing — for better or worse — was impressed.

“I was blown away and lost for words,” Freshwater told Today.

Freshwater told the outlet that Awbery “seemed like such a genuine and loving person.”

On her personal Instagram account, Awbery has posted clips of various performances, including a recent rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“I’m grateful that I have a platform to be able to showcase her amazing talent to the world,” Freshwater said.

