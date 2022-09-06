Woman Grab Son's EpiPen, Saves Policeman from the Brink of Death After Collapsing from Bee Strings

Too many of today’s new stories involving cops end in disaster.

The establishment media seems to love putting an emphasis on fracturing the public’s relationship with law enforcement. This coverage distorts the reality, which is the fact that men and women work together with law enforcement every single day.

Often this involves police officers saving the lives of everyday citizens. On rare occasions, however, the reverse happens and everyday people step up to save officers of the law.

On Aug. 20 during a back-to-school festival in Cleveland, that’s precisely what happened.







Two officers from the Cleveland Police Fourth District, Sergeant Ray O’Connor and Officer Brooklyn Barnes, attended the event in hopes of building up relations with the youth in their local community, a Facebook post from the department said.

Then, disaster struck.

While playing football with some kids, O’Conner was stung by bees. He then ran to Barnes, informing her that he was “deathly allergic” to bees and had forgotten his EpiPen that day.

Shortly thereafter, O’Conner collapsed as Barnes tried to drag him to their car to render aid.

According to the department’s post, it was then that a local Cleveland mother leaped into action.

After witnessing O’Conner’s collapse, Tomika Johnson ran to her nearby home to grab her son Zaire’s EpiPen.

Only seconds later, Johnson offered the EpiPen to Barnes, who administered the dose to O’Conner, saving his life, the department said.

O’Conner was then quickly shuttled off to St. Vincent Hospital, according to WOIO.

Doctors at the hospital believe O’Conner would have died had Johnson not stepped in when she did.

“Ms. Johnson’s quick thinking, fast response and concern for this officer’s well-being demonstrated a high regard for human life,” the St. Vincent medical staff told WOIO.

During an upcoming ceremony on Oct. 6, Johnson and her son will receive the “Citizen Award” for their actions, the department’s Facebook post said.

Next time you see the establishment media highlight growing divides between law enforcement and the American community, think of this story.

Because, for every negative interaction police have with the public, there are numerous positive stories such as this one.

