Parler Share
News
The above stock image is of a headstone.
The above stock image is of a headstone. (Gregory Alonso - EyeEm / Getty Images)

Woman Horrified to Learn What Might Be Buried on Her Property After Discovering Flowers on Fresh Mound of Dirt

 By Jack Davis  October 9, 2022 at 9:50am
Parler Share

One mystery has given way to another as a Texas woman tries to learn if someone was buried on her property.

The twisting trail of circumstance began in March 2021 when a woman bought a piece of land next to the Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery in Crosby, Texas, in March 2021, according to Fox News.

Fast forward to November. She found a mound of dirt on the property, but nothing came of that.

“Very crazy. At first, I thought it was just leftover dirt from one of the other graves, and it did have flowers on top of it,” Miriam Soza said, according to KHOU.

“Months later, actually came out to see that they came out and actually put stuff out, like a memorial almost on there,” she said.

Trending:
Report: Cyber Experts Find Chinese Infiltration of US Election Software, But Things Take Sick Turn After Call from Washington FBI Office

Two ornamental wrought iron posts were set up along with a jar and fresh flowers, according to Fox News.

First, the family checked to be sure the cemetery had not made a mistake. It had not.

Soza then contacted the police to investigate.

In September, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office brought in Texas EquuSearch, a volunteer search and rescue organization. Ground-penetrating radar was used.

Are you scared of cemeteries?

“The examination of the mound confirmed that an object, consistent with a burial vault or casket, is buried under the mound,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said. “Investigators located the survey marker and confirmed the mound is located on the Sozas’ property.”

Mark Edwards, a search coordinator with the group, said after documenting the find with ground-penetrating radar, he poked into the dirt.

“We marked it and GPS verified its location and documented that, and I also put a probe in the ground and came upon something 3.5 feet down,” he said. “It actually made a thumping sound. An assumption could be made that that was a lid to a vault.”

“So, what we were attempting to do is put enough information out to the media and on social media in the hope that someone will recognize it and come forward, and say, ‘Hey, that’s my loved one,’” he said.

Related:
Man Creates Homemade Blimp to Harvest Tree Nuts, Gets Stuck Adrift for 2 Days Ending Up Near Russian Border

Since the mid-September visit, no reports of progress have emerged.

“It’s scary because right now, no one wants to be accountable for it,” Soza said, according to KPRC-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Woman Horrified to Learn What Might Be Buried on Her Property After Discovering Flowers on Fresh Mound of Dirt
PayPal Removes Policy That Threatened $2,500 Fine for 'Misinformation,' But Not Many Are Buying the Company's Excuse
Something Big Is Happening: Russian Cities Announce Major Change of Plans for Christmas and New Year's Celebrations
Biden's Nuclear 'Armageddon' Comments So Egregious, Even French President Emmanuel Macron Speaks Out Against Him
Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Is in Country Illegally; California Knew His Criminal Past
See more...

Conversation