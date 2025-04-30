Influencer Valentina Gomez probably won’t be asked to attend next year’s Texas Muslim Capitol Day.

On Tuesday, Raw Story reported that Gomez attended this year’s event, and she posted footage to social media platform X of herself taking to the podium while ripping of a hijab and addressing a crowd of Muslims.

Gomez included the caption, “Islam has no place in Texas. Help me to Congress so we can end the Islamization of America. I only fear God.”

Islam has no place in Texas. Help me to Congress so we can end the Islamization of America. I only fear God. pic.twitter.com/NxjsNlZSGo — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) April 29, 2025

Speaking into the microphone, Gomez unleashed on the crowd, telling them that “Islam is the religion of rape, incest, and pedophilia where they bow down to a stupid rock and a false prophet.”

“I will never let Sharia Law take over Texas,” Gomez said, still able to be heard despite event organizers trying to stop her.

“This is a Christian nation. There’s 57 Muslim nations,” she said over loud boos shortly before being escorted away.

As she walked away, one man could be heard telling her, “Go back in your cage, dog,” to which Gomez replied, “Go back to your Muslim nation.”

According to the TMCD website, the day aimed to be an event that “brings together hundreds of Texas Muslims at the State Capitol in Austin.”

“The day features meetings with elected officials, a rally in front of the Capitol, and a congregational prayer,” the website added. “Organized in collaboration with Texas Muslim organizations, Islamic centers, and community groups, TMCD empowers Muslims to become more civically engaged and amplify their voices in the legislative process.”

Needless to say, Gomez’s actions were bold.

With the Quran instructing Muslims to inflict punishment and death on infidels, Gomez is putting herself at risk by making the statements she did.

Was this the correct decision?

It is possible many Americans do not know what Islam stands for. It is not just a faith; it is an ideology that seeks political power.

Muslims do not care about tolerance, political pluralism, or respecting the beliefs of non-Muslims. They only pretend to care about those things while they are still a minority in a given nation.

Any demonstration at the Texas Capitol for Muslims would only happen in the Texas of today. If a Muslim majority were in charge, they would not afford the same privilege to anyone else.

Of course, in her few seconds on the microphone, Gomez did not elaborate on any of this but chose to get the attention of the crowd and media with other criticisms that are just as valid.

Her methods may be blunt and aggressive, but Gomez clearly wants Texans to wake up and stop countenancing these people.

