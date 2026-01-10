Woman Jailed After Gruesome Discovery Made in Light Bulb Box Buried in Back Yard

The overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 marked a victory for the pro-life movement, but since that decision, there has been a rise in abortion pills used to murder children.

One instance came from Kentucky in December as 35-year-old Melinda Spencer was arrested, being charged with first-degree fetal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

She allegedly took abortion pills on Dec. 26, the abortion occurred the next day, and she reported to a healthcare clinic on Dec. 31 that she buried her dead child in a shallow grave.

WDKY-TV reported that when she met with police, she explained that she buried the remains at her home, and after obtaining a search warrant, they found a white grocery bag which contained a light bulb box covered in wrapping paper.

She explained that she became pregnant by a man outside of her relationship and wanted to get rid of the evidence. A syringe was also found in Spencer’s coat pocket, which she told authorities was for using methamphetamine.

After the 2022 decision, Kentucky has stern restrictions on abortions at clinics and the use of abortion pills.

Though Spencer still faces charges for abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, the charge for fetal homicide was dropped — because pro-life laws in Kentucky have a loophole exempting women from criminal prosecution for abortion.

Although the pro-life movement has largely sympathized with mothers in a pro-abortion culture, Spencer allegedly killed a child and then buried the corpse in her backyard.

She apparently wanted to hide infidelity, and decided her child needed to die to make it so.

Kentucky State Police say 35-year-old Melinda Spencer of Campton is charged with first-degree fetal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. More tonight at 5:30 and 7 on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Rwkw5tuzB2 — Annie Brown (@AnnieBrownNews) January 2, 2026

If expectant mothers see this news and it gives their children a chance at life, Kentucky’s laws are working.

But the loopholes letting some women get away with murder need to be closed.

Adoption is an option, but we also need to reintroduce the church as the center of caring for children when families are not available.

Aside from the abortion aspect of the story, women who are thinking about being unfaithful should also take heed.

Childbearing should not be taken lightly; these are human beings, not an inconvenience to be thrown away.

Unfortunately, in the Roe era, according to National Right to Life, 64 million children have been treated like this.

It’s a heartbreaking figure and almost unfathomable. We are not talking about a war or a revolution, but sweet innocent babies.

It is almost hard to grasp that degree of evil.

We should absolutely applaud President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court.

Because of his appointments and their work, Roe is no longer authorizing murder across the country.

But there is still a lot of work to be done, even in conservative states.

Above all, we must never forget this evil still exists, and we must always keep these children in our prayers, begging our Lord Jesus Christ to allowing us to bring a complete end to abortion.

