Working as a law enforcement officer in America in 2022 has to be a total nightmare. People have gone crazy.

That level of crazy was recently displayed at a Dallas, Texas-based Walmart when an unidentified woman confronted a police officer inside the store, near the entrance, and demanded he “respect” her while shouting obscenities and acting exceptionally aggressively.

If 50,000 volts of pulsing electricity is what she meant by “respect,” then, boy, oh boy, she got it.

According to the Daily Mail, it’s unclear why the woman lost her marbles. Whether it was drugs, a mental health issue, or something else entirely, the woman should thank her lucky stars that law enforcement has less-lethal options to control such situations.

The woman can be heard yelling at the top of her lungs, cussing and screaming over something. The amount of debris and knocked-over items close to her suggests that quite a bit happened before the recording of the video footage.

Woman Tased By Police In Walmart pic.twitter.com/C1mqZmHo4b — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) December 13, 2022

“You’re going to respect me whenever I f***ing [unintelligible] in this place,” the unidentified woman shouted. “Yeah, you will.”

The next thing she felt and heard? ZAP.

The officer deployed his taser at the woman to subdue her before she caused harm to him or others around her, striking her between the chest and the neck for full effect. The officer can be heard shouting, “Get down on your knees!”

After she was hit the first time, she continued to resist the officer’s commands, so he administered a follow-up booster shot from the device. From that moment on, she was down for the count, and the officer could be seen cuffing her while stunned onlookers watched in amazement.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a field day with the video, and users provided plenty of colorful commentary on the showdown.

“She’s going down…I’m yelling TIMBERRRRR,” one Twitter user wrote.

She’s going down…I’m yelling TIMBERRRRR — Joanna Henderson (@auntie_soshul) December 17, 2022

“Thank you for shopping at Walmart and have a Merry Christmas,” another Twitter user added.

Thank you for shopping at Walmart and have a Merry Christmas. — Thomas Conrad (@ThomasC32653446) December 18, 2022

These incidents certainly aren’t isolated to Walmart, but there seems to be an anecdotal trend. Earlier this year, the New York Post reported an encounter between a knife-wielding, “meth-addled” woman and an officer who nearly used his handgun on her as she threatened customers and staff with a knife and brick.

The officer eventually switched to his taser, and the encounter came to an electrifying end, as they usually do.

Brandy McGowan fue inmovilizada con una pistola taser luego de que amenazó con un cuchillo y un ladrillo a clientes de Walmart. La mujer fue detenida por un cargo de asalto agravado con un arma mortal.

➡️ https://t.co/Ct7iBeeUDF pic.twitter.com/cFU4uxHlRJ — Univision Orlando (@UnivisionOrl) April 8, 2022

Of course, these encounters are a small sampling of what our fine men and women in blue have to wake up and deal with every single day. Astonishingly, so many courageous law enforcement officers make it their life’s work to keep everyone around them safe.

In addition to facing the increasing number of crazies out there, they also have the perpetual pressure of the anti-cop public and “defund the police” radical progressive politicians breathing down their necks, making the job exponentially more difficult.

Take a few seconds out of your day and say a little prayer for our heroes in blue, as it’s the least we can do.

