Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Wednesday that the DHS would be creating a “Disinformation Governance Board” in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections.

As if that were not sufficiently nightmarish, the woman who has been dubbed the executive director of this board is a far-left activist.

According to Politico, Nina Jankowicz will serve as the executive director of a group eerily reminiscent of the “Ministry of Truth” from George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eight-Four.”

Jankowicz previously served as a “disinformation fellow” at a liberal think tank called the Wilson Center — and yes, that is apparently a real job title.

The problem, outside of the Biden administration creating its own de facto thought police, is that Jankowicz is not very good at her job.

During the presidential debate in October 2020, Jankowicz parroted claims from President Joe Biden about the laptop that belonged to his son, Hunter.

“Back on the ‘laptop from hell,’ apparently- Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op,” Jankowicz tweeted. “Trump says ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.'”

The tone of this tweet obviously suggests Biden was telling the truth and Trump was making excuses. In reality, the Biden laptop and the emails in it were proven to be real. (The Russian collusion narrative the Democrats invested so heavily in, not so much.)

Sure, this looks like a blatant example of a partisan leftist crying “disinformation” to cover up facts that could be damaging to her candidate of choice, but don’t worry.

On Wednesday, Jankovich explained she had not been trying to suggest the laptop was “disinformation” in 2020. She was simply live tweeting the debate.

The response to this explanation gives a pretty good indication of how Americans feel about Jankowicz. As of Friday morning, the tweet had just 168 likes compared to almost 3,000 comments.

That would be the definition of “ratioed.”

Yet even if Americans are not likely to believe Jankowicz’s partisan lies, her new position in the DHS will give her dangerous power.

On Thursday night’s episode of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson played a clip in which Jankowicz suggested “most of the disinformation that we’ve seen … is coming from the right.”

Carlson explained that in this one suggestion, Jankowicz revealed exactly how dangerous her new position could be.

“What Nina Jankowicz can do — her one skill, the purpose for which she was hired — is level partisan attacks on the other side with maximum ferocity,” Carlson said. “That is her real job.”

Just to give this nightmare a clear face, Carlson showed a clip in which Jankowicz sang in a British accent about “disinformation” to the tune of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from the 1964 film “Mary Poppins.”

As he noted, every example of “disinformation” in this little ditty came from people who disagree with Biden. (You can see that at about the six-minute mark in the above video, but we can’t in good conscience recommend it — what has been seen cannot be unseen.)

These are the people the Biden administration is elevating to positions of power in the federal government. And nightmarish as that is, we are told not to take notice.

“Just close your eyes,” leftists coo, like the Irish mother in “Titanic” putting her children to bed, knowing they’ll never wake up. But the better quote is Nancy Thompson from “Nightmare on Elm Street”:

“Whatever you do … don’t fall asleep.”

