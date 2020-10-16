For years, liberal women have gushed about the sex appeal of politicians who are — at best — plain-looking (to put it charitably).

But after a woman paid President Donald Trump the biggest compliment of the night during his NBC News town hall Thursday at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, the left went nuts.

“I have to say, you have a great smile,” Paulette Dale, who NBC said “leaned” toward Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, told Trump. “He does. You’re so handsome when you smile.”

“Thank you,” the president responded, flashing his pearly whites in appreciation.

Voter to President Trump at #TrumpTownHall: “You’re so handsome when you smile.” pic.twitter.com/sb9p0jWv4b — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 16, 2020

That innocuous exchange sent many on the left over the edge, with blue-check-marked blowhards and regular folks alike weighing in on Twitter.

Omg. Did that just happen? 😳 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 16, 2020

Tonight a woman in the audience of Trump’s town hall began her question by telling him he has a great smile & he’s so handsome when he smiles. And when #JoeBiden is President, hopefully that woman will be able to access better vision care, bless her heart. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 16, 2020

Trump has NEVER been handsome to anyone other than white people who just see a white man in a suit and think that aligning with power is sexy He’s is objectively ugly. Purely physically analysis here. Like point by point ugly. — Jay of The Dead 🎃💀🧟‍♂️ (@JayJurden) October 16, 2020

BREAKING: The lady who called Trump handsome at the #TrumpTownHall has been involuntary committed to a psychiatric institution for evaluation — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) October 16, 2020

How much was she paid to be in the audience? #cancelNBC — Zurie (@ninny_chirp) October 16, 2020

With this tweet. I unfollow. I encourage anyone who sees this to do the same. — Christopher (@phemm11) October 16, 2020

The naysayers forget about the way many members of the liberal media were enchanted by impeached former president and serial womanizer Bill Clinton. Journalist Nina Burleigh was so lust-struck she said she was willing to take Monica Lewinsky’s place, to put it delicately.

Gangly mom-jean-clad former President Barack Obama was labeled the “hottest president” and all sorts of other superlatives on BuzzFeed lists.

“Mr. President — I want to say that you are so handsome,” one of his admirers said to Obama at a town hall in Ho Chi Minh City in 2016.

Man at town hall in Vietnam tells @POTUS he’s handsome. “You can just stop there,” the president responded.https://t.co/2rrZH9YqF7 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 25, 2016

Then, of course, there is the legend that was former President John F. Kennedy. Maybe he was good-looking in comparison to his sweaty debate opponent, former President Richard Nixon, but the whole “Camelot” mystique was as much an establishment media invention as any of the other leftist narratives.

But unlike certain former presidents who make liberals swoon because they’re in favor of letting women snuff out their babies in the womb, Trump was considered quite the desirable man in his prime for other reasons.

Before he was president, he was a real estate mogul in New York City and was viewed as the big man in town in the greatest city on Earth.

That’s why Trump had many cameos in movies and television shows, often implicitly as the archetype of rich and powerful men of the world.

Feminist magnum opus “Sex and the City” used one of these cameos as shorthand to introduce the man who would become the main character’s on-again, off-again love interest in an episode titled “The Man, the Myth, the Viagra.”

Unfortunately, that legacy has been rewritten and redefined, inverted instead into a nasty caricature of what the left thinks every Republican president is really like.

It’s no surprise, then, that Dale was quick to pivot away from her praise in an interview with Miami New Times, telling the outlet she would still be voting for Biden.

“I think the man has a nice smile. However, I’m not a fan,” she said, likely hoping to shield herself from the inevitable onslaught she had to see coming (after all, when was the last time someone on the left ever said anything nice about a Republican and got away with it?).

Dale was also a professor at Miami Dade College for 35 years, so her remark surely outraged her “tolerant” leftist colleagues in academia as well.

After she is attacked on social media and lampooned on late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live,” Dale may find herself wondering if she can still align herself with Biden and his supporters.

Sadly, this all comes down to her just trying to say something lighthearted and flattering, but the left can’t handle any praise of a politician unless it’s directed at one of their homely heroes.

Regardless, if women want to be taken seriously for their political opinions, maybe they shouldn’t obsess about any candidate’s looks like smitten schoolgirls — even if I do agree that Trump does, in fact, have a handsome smile.

