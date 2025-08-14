What Is a Woman? The Left Suddenly Knows After GOP Senator Mistakenly Refers to DC Mayor as a Man

The political movement that has spent years denying a distinction between men and women is now cocksure it knows the difference.

All it took was for a Republican to mistakenly refer to Washington, D.C., Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser as “he” during an interview on Wednesday, and the left was aflame with critics calling the lawmaker ignorant and worse for flubbing a basic fact of human biology.

And, man, are they mad.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s flub came during an interview on “The Ingraham Angle” with fill-in host Brian Kilmeade.

Mullin used masculine pronouns four times in reference to Bowser after being asked about comments from Democratic officials, including Bowser, that President Donald Trump’s use of the federal government to crack down on crime in the District of Columbia was unnecessary.

Markwayne Mullin on DC: I will say this, the very racist mayor, and people may get eyebrows when I raise that, but he is the one that brings in race into the conversation.. pic.twitter.com/35dwdFX563 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2025

“The left media and the leaders in Washington, D.C., and especially the, and I will say this, the very racist mayor… He’s the one that brings race into the conversation, so he’s the one that’s pointing fingers at it. And when you point one finger, you got three pointing back atcha.

“But for him to say that, and flat-out lie to the American people… He knows exactly what’s happening. Crime is not down, the lack of prosecution is down,” he continued.

“They just don’t enforce law and order in Washington, D.C. That’s the only reason why crime is down.”

Mullin’s points were solid and demanded an answer. Instead, he was met with ad hominem attacks based on what amounts to a slip of the tongue.

The junior member of the Senate from Oklahoma was called a “complete idiot” for getting Bowser’s sex wrong.

He was called a “P.O.S.” — not the standard, obscene version of the initialism, but one not much better.

He was also patronized.

“Meanwhile, the current D.C. Mayor,” one user wrote in a post published to the social media platform X above a picture of Bower.

Another user called it “proof” that Mullin “has no clue what he’s talking about.”

Proof this clown Markwayne Mullin has no clue what he’s talking about and is no more than a Trump lapdog spewing whatever talking points he’s given:

The D.C. Mayor is not a “he”. — Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) August 14, 2025

While this might be one of the few times progressives have an arguable point in criticizing a GOP lawmaker’s take on current events, it’s more important to note that the criticisms miss Mullin’s real point — and obviously it was done deliberately.

Democrats are desperate to find any means of distracting the country from Trump’s goal of making the nation’s capital a place where visitors and residents alike can feel safe.

Crime is a fact of life in Washington, and more importantly, fear of violent crime might be a bigger fact of life.

Democrats pulling charts and graphs out on MSNBC to “prove” that an American’s chances of being murdered while visiting his nation’s capital had dropped by a few percentage points since some point last year isn’t going to convince anybody.

So the alternative is to attack Trump personally and repeatedly, and to do it to his supporters when given the chance. In his interview Wednesday night, Mullin gave them that chance.

But it was a two-edged sword.

This, after all, was the American left, which has spent years attacking conservatives for seeing a difference in the sexes that leftist ideology insists doesn’t exist.

Probably the most infamous example of self-imposed obliviousness came during the 2022 nomination hearings for now-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Faced with the simple question of defining the term “woman,” Jackson demurred behind the cowardly veil of claiming, “I’m not a biologist.”

(As it turns out, she’s also not much of a legal scholar.)

But the answer to the question is now obvious, thanks to Markwayne Mullin’s error and the reaction to it: A “woman,” to the American leftist, is any adult female who can be used to attack Trump or his supporters, as long as that attack requires the acknowledgement of her biological reality.

They might not be so sure when it comes to women like Riley Gaines or other female athletes victimized by the “trans” rights movement.

They might not be positive when it comes to high school girls expected to undress in front of a member of the opposite sex in a school locker room.

But when it comes to howling about the mayor of Washington, D.C., to maintain the fiction that crime in the district is not an overwhelming problem and something other than a blight on the entire country, leftists lead the charge on understanding “la différence.”

The bottom line, though, is that Mullin might have been wrong, but his mistake is easily corrected, and his point was rock solid.

Democrats can’t be corrected because they refuse to be.

This would be as good a time as any for progressives to learn just how deeply a two-edged sword can cut.

