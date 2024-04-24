'Woman': The Left's Absurd Quest to Redefine the Term

My mind still reels when I think about the infamous moment when then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson cited a lack of biology credentials to explain why she couldn’t answer the question, “What is a woman?”

The uproar was inevitable, yet I’ve always felt that the true significance of this moment was lost on outrage-culture-fatigued Americans whose public discourse and republican government have turned into a sensationalist circus of information warfare and Marxist manipulation tactics.

The question “What is a woman?” is perfectly leveraged to produce absurdity because to pose this question is absurd.

A woman simply is.

I don’t mean that in a woowoo, esoteric sense.

When pressed as to what a woman is, the first deep and ingrained instinct is to point at a woman and say, “There, that is a woman.”

Human beings not only inherently know what a woman is, but it is etched into the very fabric of our being.

We feel what a woman is. We know what makes her different from a man.

The philosophical movement in modern, Western culture that has sought to redefine what a “woman” is to include men who feel like women still relies on a distinct definition for womanhood. Otherwise, men who “feel like women” wouldn’t feel like anything at all.

This is why it sounds so absurd to the uninitiated or the untrained ear.

It defies reality and leads to logical implosions to define a woman as anything other than what she is, and what she is is very much not a man.

Woman exists to this day as she was created female by God, and no matter how many logical somersaults the postmodern cultural elite perform to redefine womanhood, we end up right back with the very same necessary definition that is inseparable from our experience as human beings.

Such Marxist manipulation tactics, we must bear in mind, are deliberately chaotic and designed to cause the human mind to question what it instinctively and inherently knows about its experience.

So it is not necessary to spend too much time agonizing about the absurdity of the quest to redefine “woman.”

I don’t believe at the end of the day that this is really about empowering men to become women. It is a particularly ingenious invention of the Enemy of man and womankind to sow seeds of confusion and chaos.

And we know that there remains an unfailing, ever-victorious plot to thwart any devices the Enemy may have against us as women.

This is the core of the Christian feminine experience; it is not primarily about how we look, lead our lives, or present ourselves in a particularly feminine way, but how we resist the devil’s tempting lies challenging our created femininity.

It is not something anyone can take away from you. It is not something anyone can change about themselves. It is not something that makes you inferior to men. It is not something you need to rage against or leverage for power.

It is simply the way God made you, and in the great drama between mankind and his Author, womankind plays a beautiful, humbling, eternally empowering role.

So I think we can answer this question “What is a woman?” with a short and confident reply:

A woman is a human being who has been created female in the image of God.

If this answer is not satisfactory to anyone who hears it, what matters isn’t their lack of understanding as to what a woman is — it’s their lack of understanding as to Who our God is that made us in His image.

That is what this is all really about, and this is why simply remaining steadfast with the inherently understood definition of femininity is taking a powerful stand against the lies of the Enemy.

Just consider that, for a moment.

By simply being women and being at rest with our femininity, we commit not only powerful acts of political and ideological resistance, but we wage spiritual warfare against the worst forces in this world.

That’s how powerful femininity is.

