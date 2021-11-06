Share
News
Lifestyle

Woman Nearly Dies, Then Has Both Legs Amputated After Mistaking Mysterious Infection for COVID-19

 By Amanda Thomason  November 6, 2021 at 11:03am
Share

Many people grow concerned as soon as they start getting the sniffles, run a fever or are generally feeling “unwell.” It could be allergies, it could be the common cold or it could be The Virus.

It doesn’t help that there are many and varying symptoms of COVID-19, but despite its prevalence, there are still plenty of other diseases and illnesses that share some of the symptoms and it pays to be aware of them.

Cher Little from Connah’s Quay, Wales, knows that more now than ever, after a months-long ordeal she experienced this year following what she’d assumed was COVID.

She first got a fever and a headache, but that eventually progressed to a rash and blisters. Then she became delirious and her limbs went purple.



Trending:
Seconds After Being Shot by Alec Baldwin, Here's What Halyna Hutchins Told Someone Nearby

Little was rushed to the hospital by her family, and in less than 20 minutes after arriving, she was put into a medically induced coma and given a 20 percent chance of survival. She’d also tested negative for COVID.

Turns out, she didn’t have the virus at all: She had Meningococcal Septicaemia, a serious blood infection that threatened her life and limb.

For 23 days, the 47-year-old mother was in a coma. She was in septic shock, her limbs turned black and she had to have her legs amputated just below the knee on Feb. 3.

The disease took its toll on her internal organs as well, according to what her sister wrote on a GoFundMe for her.

“Cher has had to undergo extensive surgery; she has lost her spleen, her kidneys have been extremely compromised, her eyesight & hands have been affected and she is in constant pain,” the page reads.

“The biggest impact took place last week — where the Doctors felt they had no option but to amputate both of her legs, below the knees.”



Despite very nearly losing her life, Little is thrilled to have pulled through.

“It was touch and go for three weeks after being admitted to hospital as I was in a coma and my organs had shut down,” she said, according to the New York Post.

Related:
'SafePass LA' Debuts in CA - Dems Impose the Nation's Tightest Vaccine Mandate on 10 Million People

“I feel very lucky to be alive and with my children Georgia, 23, Ryan, 19, and partner Mark Rowlands, 49 again.”

“It is horrible hearing the horror stories from my family. The doctors rang my family multiple times and prepared them to say goodbye. The doctors didn’t think I was going to make it but somehow, I miraculously pulled through.

“I woke up after 23 days in a coma to black hands and feet. It was so scary!”

Now she wants others to be aware of the signs of Meningococcal Septicaemia so they can be better prepared if they ever encounter it.



“I wish I would have recognized the signs that there was something seriously wrong and phoned an ambulance sooner rather than later but we were in the middle of a pandemic so I wrongly assumed it was coronavirus and didn’t do a test until several days later.

“At this point my lips were purple, I remember going for a nap and waking up to a blister-like rash all over my face.”

The early signs are similar to many other ailments and include fatigue, vomiting and chills, leading to a dark purple rash.

The disease causes bleeding into the skin and organs, and blood clots cut off circulation to the extremities, resulting in dead tissue and, eventually, limbs.

Little still faces daily pain and has to relearn how to navigate her surroundings, but she is adamant that “having no legs isn’t the end of the world.” She knows it could’ve been much worse, and says the doctors have called her a “medical miracle.”

“I am grateful to be here with my family and I refuse to let anything get in my way,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Woman Panics When Strange Man Approaches Her in Parking Lot, Then Her German Shepherd Starts 'Going Mad'
7-Year-Old Girl Sells Baked Goods and Painted Rocks, Earns Over $1,700 for Charity
Woman Battling Cancer Mauled by Black Bear in Her Own Home: 'I Should Be Dead'
Firefighters Cut Naked Man Out of Theater Bathroom Wall After He'd Been Stuck for Days
Girl Discovers Perfectly Preserved 1950s Diner in Middle of the Woods
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.