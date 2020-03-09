Woman Pardoned by Trump Running for Congress To 'Fight for Justice for Black America'

A woman pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump is running for Congress as a Republican against longtime Democratic Rep. John Lewis, citing the need for pro-life voices to take back America.

Angela Stanton-King, who had been convicted on participating in a stolen car ring and was released from prison in 2007, is a protege of Alveda King, niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., according to the Washington Examiner.

“I turned my life around. I have completely redeemed my life,” Stanton-King said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trump announced her pardon in February.

Lewis has been in Congress since 1987 and is revered as a civil rights icon. The 80-year-old lawmaker announced earlier this year he is suffering from stage four pancreatic cancer.

TRENDING: Hunter Biden Looks To Skip Deposition That Judge Ordered Him To Attend 'Unless His Hair Is on Fire'

“This race is not about me trying to beat John Lewis,” Stanton-King said. “It is about carrying the torch and picking up the fight. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results.”

On Friday, Angela Stanton-King, a convicted felon, announced that she will run for Congress as a Republican – against long-time Congressman John Lewis. https://t.co/iQSjlekaBI — AJC (@ajc) March 8, 2020

She said civil rights must extend to the unborn.

Does Congress need more pro-life voices? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (864 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

“Whenever I think about Rep. John Lewis, the image I have in my head is him on the Selma bridge. I have the utmost respect for the contributions that he has made to black America,” Stanton-King said. “However, this isn’t the Selma bridge, and our babies are dying. It is time for war.”

“With all respect to Congressman Lewis, when I think about him, I always have that image in my mind when he was on the Selma Bridge,” she said, referring to the 1965 march in which Lewis was among those beaten by police. “The truth of the matter is, with all that he has given towards the fight for civil rights — which we greatly appreciate — these are no longer the days of marching over the Selma Bridge.”

“There is a different injustice we are fighting now, and it’s for the lives of our unborn children,” Stanton-King said, according to WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

Pro GOD

Pro LIFE

Pro WOMAN

Pro AMERICA

Pro TRUMP and PRO COMMON SENSE 🇺🇸 — Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) March 8, 2020

RELATED: Trump Shuns Jeff Sessions, Endorses Former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville in Senate Race

I’m am TOTALLY wholeheartedly against the sexual perversion of children, pedophilia, sexual abuse of children, sex changes of children, confusion of children, and etc. Anything that involves children and sex is a strong NO for me 🇺🇸 — Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) March 8, 2020



“I think that it’s important to raise awareness about the fact that 46 percent of the black population has been aborted, and many of our leaders in Congress are funded by Planned Parenthood, which is the No. 1 killer of black life. Unfortunately, Mr. Lewis happens to be one of those congressmen,” she said.

“How can a dream live if we kill it, right? How many Martin Luther King Jr.s and Malcolm Xs or Barack Obamas have we aborted?” Stanton-King said, according to WXIA.

“Every time you hear that the majority of Democratic candidates go on stage, they say poor women of color need access to abortion. I was born to a poor woman of color. I was a poor woman of color when I gave birth to my children,” she said. “Who’s to say that their lives are worth any less than others?

“So I think we need to take a different approach to the issue instead of constantly receiving funding for our own genocide.”

Stanton-King said, “I have never run for office and I don’t have political experience. But I do have life experiences.”

In a statement following her Feb. 18 pardon, the White House said Stanton-King “overcame a difficult childhood to become a champion for redemption and rehabilitation for all who strive for a better life.”

Now, it said, she “is a national best-selling author, widely acclaimed television personality, and proponent of criminal justice reform. She works tirelessly to improve reentry outcomes for people returning to their communities upon release from prison, focusing on the critical role of families in the process.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.