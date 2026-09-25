Woman Has Part of Her Face Bitten Off in Random 'Zombie Bite' Attack

A woman was the victim of a “zombie bite” attack in Seattle, Washington, last Friday, after another woman allegedly harassed her before biting a piece of flesh from her forehead.

Kamilia Chadli, 36, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, according to KMTR-TV.

Court documents revealed that Chadli used racist and homophobic slurs before lunging at Diana Gonzalez and inflicting permanent injuries that required skin grafts to repair.

Gonzalez was walking into a 7-Eleven near her workplace to buy a beverage and was suddenly accosted.

“This was a totally random attack,” Gonzalez recalled. “She started yelling racist things after throwing trash and spitting on me. Then she bit my face — she bit a piece of my face off.”

When Gonzalez first saw the extent of her injuries, she was stunned.

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“I didn’t cry the whole time until they showed me,” she explained. “It looks like a zombie bite like in a movie that you would see.”

“Like, it’s a full circle, and I was concerned for cosmetic reasons. This is my face. I’m going to have a scar permanently. So, that’s when I did get emotional.”

Gonzalez told law enforcement that Chadli initially threw a food wrapper at her. When Gonzalez asked Chadli why she did it, the suspect screamed back, “You’re the inferior race.” She then used homophobic language and proceeded to spit on Gonzalez.

“I don’t know this person,” Gonzalez declared. “I’ve never seen them before in my life.”

Police officers discovered blood on the sidewalk, and found the piece of flesh that was bitten off in a storm drain when they arrived on the scene.

Gonzalez positively identified Chadli as her attacker, telling authorities, “That’s her, 100 percent,” according to court documents.

“I can’t believe she bit a piece of my face off,” Gonzalez added. “That’s the main thing that is still shocking. I can’t believe it.”

Gonzalez was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and received a skin graft on Sept. 22 to close the wound.

“I’m just concerned that she would do it again because it was so random,” said Gonzalez. “It didn’t make any sense.”

Chadli was not charged with a hate crime, but prosecutors are reportedly considering additional charges as they examine all the evidence.

Prosecutors asked that Chadli’s bail be set at $150,000 due to concerns that she could reoffend if released.

“I would like for the charge not to be lessened,” Gonzalez said. “I would like that if she did take a plea, she would still have to serve a lengthy sentence and get additional therapy or help in jail or prison, just so she wouldn’t reoffend.”

Chadli, who was confirmed to be homeless, is set to be arraigned on Sept. 28, the New York Post reported.

“I don’t think she was thinking of any of the consequences, especially because she went about her day as normal, and just went and sat at the bus stop as if people weren’t trying to like get her,” Gonzalez concluded.

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