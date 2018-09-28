Woman Who Partied with Georgetown Prep Denies Gang-Rape Narrative

Sensational allegations that linked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the gang-rapes of young women who attended parties during Kavanaugh’s high school years are pure fiction, according to a woman who says she attended those parties.

Earlier this week, Julie Swetnick came forward to claim that she attended several parties Kavanaugh attended during which intoxicated women were gang-raped.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied the accusations on Thursday during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The Swetnick thing is a joke. That is a farce,” Kavanaugh said.

Swetnick’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, has demanded an investigation into his claims that Kavanaugh and Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge played a lead role in those sexual assaults, The Washington Times reported.

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room,” Swetnick wrote in describing an assault she said took place in 1982, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me. I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking,” she said.

Avenatti has said he will produce names of witnesses when the Senate Judiciary Committee investigates Swetnick’s claims.

Lisa Miller, who graduated from Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in 1981, threw cold water on the tale.

“In 1981, I attended parties with football players from Georgetown Prep,” Miller says. S

She acknowledged that underage drinking occurred at these parties, but, “NEVER did I witness behavior that Julie Swetnick describe, ever,” according to PJ Media.

Miller said it would have been unusual for a student at Swetnick’s high school — Gaithersburg High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland — to have been at a party with private school students. She also said that if anything of the scale Swetnick alleges actually happened, rumors would have traveled fast.

“There is a lightning-fast information highway through all high schools,” Miller explained. “This would have come out.”

Miller said parties often had drinking and horseplay, but there was a line.

She said she “never knew a guy that didn’t stop when I said stop.”

Switnick’s claims of what went on at the parties were “so out of character from what I experienced,” Miller said.

“Did boys do stupid stuff? Sure, but then so did I. We resolved any issues back then right away.”

